Constellation Field to Host 6A Division II Playoff Games

Published on May 11, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - As part of the 2026 Texas High School Baseball Playoffs, Constellation Field is set to host the 6A Division II Regional Semi-Final matchup between Memorial High School and Alvin High School from May 14 to 16.

The two Houston-area schools will play a best-of-three series that begins on Thursday night with Game 2 on Friday night and a potential Game 3 scheduled for Saturday at 2 pm. Tickets are $8 each for general-admission seating and parking is $7 per car. Tickets and parking for all three games can be purchased in advance here.

Memorial is scheduled to serve as the designated home team for Game 1 while Alvin will be the designated home team for Game 2. If a Game 3 is required, the home team will be decided via a coin flip. The schedule for games can be found below.

Game 1 - Thursday, May 14

5 pm - Gates Open

6 pm - First pitch

Game 2 - Friday, May 15

5 pm - Gates Open

6 pm - First pitch

Game 3 (If Necessary) - Saturday, May 16

1 pm - Gates Open

2 pm - First pitch







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 11, 2026

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