Constellation Field to Host 6A Division II Playoff Games
Published on May 11, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
SUGAR LAND, TX - As part of the 2026 Texas High School Baseball Playoffs, Constellation Field is set to host the 6A Division II Regional Semi-Final matchup between Memorial High School and Alvin High School from May 14 to 16.
The two Houston-area schools will play a best-of-three series that begins on Thursday night with Game 2 on Friday night and a potential Game 3 scheduled for Saturday at 2 pm. Tickets are $8 each for general-admission seating and parking is $7 per car. Tickets and parking for all three games can be purchased in advance here.
Memorial is scheduled to serve as the designated home team for Game 1 while Alvin will be the designated home team for Game 2. If a Game 3 is required, the home team will be decided via a coin flip. The schedule for games can be found below.
Game 1 - Thursday, May 14
5 pm - Gates Open
6 pm - First pitch
Game 2 - Friday, May 15
5 pm - Gates Open
6 pm - First pitch
Game 3 (If Necessary) - Saturday, May 16
1 pm - Gates Open
2 pm - First pitch
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 11, 2026
- Series Preview - Salt Lake Bees vs El Paso Chihuahuas - Salt Lake Bees
- Constellation Field to Host 6A Division II Playoff Games - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Banana Ball's El Paso Debut Expected to Deliver Major Economic Boost to Downtown - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Salt Lake at Oklahoma City Series Recap - Salt Lake Bees
- Las Vegas Aviators Outfielder Henry Bolte Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (May 4-10) - Las Vegas Aviators
- Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night, Aapi Night, Military & Veterans Appreciation Day and Two Fireworks Shows Highlight Upcoming Homestand - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Reno Set to Host Another Six-Game Set with Las Vegas - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sugar Land Space Cowboys Stories
- Constellation Field to Host 6A Division II Playoff Games
- Perez Homer Not Enough as Sugar Land Falls in Series Finale
- Sacco Jr. Delivers Walk-Off as Space Cowboys Complete Comeback
- Nelson Homers in Ninth, Sugar Land Falls to Albuquerque
- Mancini Shines out of Bullpen in Space Cowboys Loss