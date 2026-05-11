Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night, Aapi Night, Military & Veterans Appreciation Day and Two Fireworks Shows Highlight Upcoming Homestand

Published on May 11, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes begin their fourth homestand of the season tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. with the first game of a six-game set against the Oklahoma City Comets, affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Click here to access b-roll and photos. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the homestand:

Specialty Food Items of the Homestand:

Teriyaki Chicken Skewer Bowl (available at the Bullpen Cart by section 109)

Ballpark Sushi Dog (available at the Noodle Cart by section 119)

Pork & Vegetable Egg Roll in a Mediterranean Bowl (available at Batters up by section 108)

Tomorrow, May 12 at 6:35 pm

Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Wednesday, May 13 at 6:05 pm

Asian American Pacific Islander Night - Experience Pacific Islander culture through food, dance and music!

Ka La Kapu dance performances Pre-Game and In-Game

Chinese American Citizen's Alliance performance on the field Pre-Game

Bushido Kenkyukai Drummers performing on concourse Pre-Game and In-Game

All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Thursday, May 14 at 11:05 am

School Day Matinee Game - Enjoy some sunshine and day baseball at the park!

DJ Tony Pacheco performing outside McKernan Hall

Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Friday, May 15 at 6:35 pm

Gates open at 5:00 pm

Post-Game Fireworks Show (music theme: favorite boy bands)

Little League Night

Pre-Game autograph session featuring Isotopes players - located just inside the third base gate from approximately 5:40 - 6:00 pm, presented by Duke City Games

Local Locas Face Painting throughout the game by section 114

DJ Kevin Phillips performing outside of McKernan Hall

Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Saturday, May 16 at 6:35 pm

Gates open at 5:00 pm

Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night, presented by Blake's Lotaburger - Enjoy Blake's famous Green Chile cheeseburgers throughout the game (sold near sections 102, 108 and 109)

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Blake's Lotaburger (music theme: top trending hits)

Little League Night

DJ Spungy performing outside McKernan Hall

Local Locas Face Painting throughout the game by section 114

Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Sunday, May 17 at 1:35 pm

Military & Veterans Appreciation Day - Bring your Military ID for discounted tickets!

Two model Submarines will be on display outside of McKernan

Pre-Game check presentation to the City of Albuquerque and Mayor Tim Keller of $2.05 million for rent and surcharge payments from the 2025 season. The cumulative amount since the club's inaugural 2003 season now totals $37.5 million

DJ "Boston" Bobby Jones performing outside McKernan Hall

Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for every game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 11, 2026

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