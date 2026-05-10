Isotopes Drop Heartbreaker to Space Cowboys, 11-10

Published on May 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sugar Land, TX - Tommy Sacco Jr. singled off the wall with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning, giving Sugar Land an 11-10 victory on Saturday night that snapped the Isotopes seven-game winning streak.

Albuquerque fell despite two rallies from deficits to take multiple run leads. In the eighth inning with the contest tied 8-8, José Cordova and Adael Amador delivered run-scoring hits to take the lead. Cole Carrigg, Blaine Crim and Vimael Machin all homered in the contest.

Topes Scope: - Seven Isotopes players entered Saturday's game with on-base streaks of at least 16 games. All six who appeared in the contest extended their streaks.

- Cole Carrigg was 2-for-5 to improve his on-base streak to 28 games. He is slashing .381/.443/.559 with six doubles, three triples, three homers, 26 RBI and 17 steals during the stretch. Additionally, Carrigg's 17-game hit streak is the longest active among all affiliated pro players.

- Chad Stevens was 3-for-5, extending his on-base streak for the 2026 season to 31 games, every contest in which he has received at least one plate appearance. Overall, Stevens has reached base in 41 consecutive games dating back to Sept. 11, 2025 with Salt Lake. Saturday was his third three-hit game of the season (also: April 16 vs. OKC, May 2 vs. ELP).

- Charlie Condon singled and has reached base in 27-straight games, with a .226/.359/.330 slashline. He has five doubles, two homers, 12 RBI and 20 walks during the span.

- Vimael Machin increased his on-base streak to 21 games, slashing .366/.475/.610 with eight doubles, four homers and 20 RBI during the stretch. Machin has homered in back-to-back contests for the first time since going deep in both ends of a doubleheader on Sept. 13, 2025 for Triple-A Norfolk at Durham.

- Adael Amador was 2-for-4, extending his on-base streak to 22 contests. Amador has compiled a .269/.369/.419 with three doubles, a triple, three homers, 17 RBI and six steals in the span.

- José Cordova has an RBI in eight-straight games, marking the 12th time since 2005 an Isotopes player has driven in a run in at least eight consecutive contests (last: Elehuris Montero: April 27-May 7, 2003; 10). Additionally, four of Cordova's nine career hits at the Triple-A level have delivered a go-ahead RBI in the seventh inning or later.

- After having not scored in double figures in their first 59 games played at Constellation Field, Albuquerque has accomplished the feat three times in the last four contests.

- The Isotopes scored five runs in the fourth inning, marking the 15th time they have plated at least five tallies in a frame this season.

- Saturday was the 114th instance in Isotopes history that both teams scored in double-digits, and fourth this season (also: April 12 at El Paso, April 17 vs. OKC, April 23 at Sacramento). This was the first ever occurrence in Sugar Land.

- Patrick Weigel is the first Isotopes reliever to allow four home runs in a game since at least 2005 (MLB Database research).

- The Isotopes suffered their seventh walk-off loss in Sugar Land (last: Aug. 28, 2025 - Miguel Palma two-run HR).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys wrap up their series Sunday afternoon, with first pitch slated for 1:05 pm MT (2:05 CT). Right-handed pitcher Valente Bellozo is slated to start for Albuquerque, opposed by Sugar Land righty Ryan Weiss.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 9, 2026

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