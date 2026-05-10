Wolf Pitches Well in Saturday Loss

Published on May 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Seattle Mariners infielder Patrick Wisdom hit two home runs on MLB Injury Rehab for Tacoma in the Rainiers' 6-3 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Saturday night at Southwest University Park. The Rainiers have won two games in a row after the Chihuahuas won the first three games of the series.

Chihuahuas starter Jackson Wolf struck out nine and walked only one in five innings. His nine strikeouts set a new single-game high for a Chihuahuas pitcher this season. Garrett Hawkins and Ethan Routzahn both pitched a scoreless relief inning for El Paso.

El Paso second baseman Will Wagner went 1-for-4 with a walk and has a .548 on-base percentage through his first seven games. Right fielder Samad Taylor reached base four times on three singles and a walk. The Chihuahuas' runs came on a three-run home run to right-center field by Clay Dungan with two outs and two strikes in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Box Score: Gameday: Rainiers 6, Chihuahuas 3 Final Score (05/09/2026)

Team Records: Tacoma (18-20), El Paso (18-20)

Next Game: Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Tacoma RHP Gabe Mosser (2-1, 4.22) vs. El Paso RHP Evan Fitterer (0-0, 2.38). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 9, 2026

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