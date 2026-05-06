Walk-Off Win Starts Chihuahuas Homestand Tuesday
Published on May 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
Jase Bowen scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning Tuesday night to give the El Paso Chihuahuas a 10-9 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers. It was the first game of El Paso's six-game homestand.
Chihuahuas shortstop Mason McCoy went 1-for-5 with a single to extend his career-long hitting streak to 13 games. Catcher Rodolfo Duran reached base five times, going 4-for-4 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs. Infielder Pablo Reyes went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and has reached base in all 23 Chihuahuas games he's played in. San Diego infielder Will Wagner went 2-for-4 with a walk in an MLB Injury Rehab game and has reached base multiple times in all three of his games with the Chihuahuas.
Tuesday was El Paso's third walk-off win of the season and it ended a three-game losing streak. The Chihuahuas are now 3-4 in extra-inning games, while Tacoma dropped to 1-3. In the 10th inning, El Paso manager Pete Zamora was ejected for the first time this season. El Paso is 5-2 against Tacoma this year.
Team Records: Tacoma (16-18), El Paso (16-18)
Next Game: Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Diaz (3-3, 5.84) vs. El Paso LHP Marco Gonzales (1-2, 8.15). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
El Paso 10 Tacoma 9 - Tuesday - 10 Innings
WP: Jacob (2-0)
LP: Zulueta (2-2)
S: None
Time: 3:07
Attn: 5,881
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 6, 2026
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- Lin in Fine Form, Cerda Provides Offense in 4-0 Shutout Win for Aces - Reno Aces
- Walk-Off Win Starts Chihuahuas Homestand Tuesday - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Rainiers Erase Six-Run Hole, Ultimately Fall 10-9 in Extra Innings - Tacoma Rainiers
- Fulford's 10th Inning Two-Run Homer Propels Isotopes to 7-5 Win - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Bees Fight Back, Erase Six-Run Deficit with Eight Unanswered Runs for Series-Opening Win - Salt Lake Bees
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