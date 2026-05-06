Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 5/6 at El Paso

Published on May 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/6 at El Paso

FIRST PITCH - 10:05 AM (PT) at Southwest University Park - El Paso, TX

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (3-3, 5.84) vs. El Paso LHP Marco Gonzales (1-2, 8.15)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

DIGITAL PRESS BOX - Digital game notes and rosters can be found at the Rainiers Virtual Press Box

Today's game notes and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Dropped the series opener against El Paso, 10-9 in 10 innings...the Rainiers trailed 7-1 after three innings, but managed to eventually tie the game with a five-run eighth inning...in the eighth, Brock Rodden hit his second home run of the season to make it 9-6...later in the inning, Axel Sanchez hit a game-tying, three-run home run to knot the game at nine...both sides were kept off the board in the ninth inning...after Tacoma was held off the board in the top of the 10th, Jase Bowen scored the winning run on a wild pitch, dealing Tacoma its fourth walk-off loss, tied for the most in Triple-A.

BRENNEN'S BOOMING: OF Brennen Davis tied his career-high with four hits on Tuesday night, his second four-hit game of the season...since hitting his first home run of the season on April 17, his six home runs are tied for the most in the Pacific Coast League (also: Nick Schnell and Jack Suwinski)...in that time, Davis also ranks second in the league with 11 extra-base hits and 42 total bases, ranking fifth with a .689 slugging percentage and ninth with a 1.083 OPS...Davis also leads all PCL hitters (min. 100 PA) with a 93.4 average exit velocity.

LOOK OUT, LEFTIES: The Rainiers are slated to face a left-handed starter for the 16th time this season, going 11-4 in the previous 15...Tacoma's 11 wins against left-handed starters are tied for the second-most in Triple-A, trailing Gwinnett's 12...the Rainiers rank second among all Triple-A teams with 23 doubles against left-handed pitchers and are tied for second with 15 home runs against southpaws...Tacoma's .465 slugging percentage against lefties is the fifth-best in Triple-A...Brock Rodden, who leads the PCL with 12 doubles, is tied for the Triple-A lead with six doubles against left-handed pitching.

WORDS OF WISDOM: INF Patrick Wisdom was sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Tuesday, going 0-for-1 with a pair of walks...Wisdom was placed on Seattle's 10-Day Injured List on April 17 (retro April 15) with a left oblique strain...Wisdom played 15 games with Tacoma before the Mariners selected his contract on April 14, hitting .264 with nine home runs and 17 RBI...despite not playing a game with the Rainiers in 23 days, he still ranks second in the PCL with nine home runs...Wisdom made one pinch-hit appearance for Seattle, going 0-for-1on April 14 at San Diego.

BULLPEN BULLETS: Tacoma's bullpen allowed two earned runs over 6.0 innings of relief on Tuesday, bringing the group's ERA to 2.47, the best among full-season minor league teams and the only full-season bullpen with an ERA under 3.00...Tacoma's bullpen has not allowed an earned run in 15 of the 34 games this season, and have allowed more than two earned runs just three times...it's the best start (by ERA) for a PCL bullpen through 34 games since the 2017 Oklahoma City Dodgers bullpen had a 2.46 ERA...the three home runs allowed by Tacoma's bullpen are also tied for the fewest in the minor leagues.

ROBLES REHABS WITH RAINIERS: OF Victor Robles was sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Sunday...in his two games with Tacoma, he's gone 0-for-4...Robles, 28, was placed on Seattle's 10-Day Injured List on April 8 (retro April 7) with a right pectoral strain...in five games with the Mariners this season, Robles hit .231 (3x13) with a double, RBI and a stolen base...Robles appeared in 32 games with the Mariners in 2025, hitting .245 with four doubles, one triple, one home run and nine RBI, working around a left shoulder dislocation...he also played in eight games with Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment in 2025, hitting .310 (9x29) with three doubles and a home run, driving in nine.

LABRADA LOCKED IN: OF Victor Labrada reached base again on Tuesday,marking the 12th time he's done so in his last 14 games, with hits in 11 of them...over his last 14 games (since April 19), Labrada is hitting .380 (19x50) with three doubles, one home run, six RBI, seven walks and three stolen bases...in that time Labrada ranks sixth on-base percentage (.475) and sixth in hits, ranking seventh in batting average.

RUCKER ROLLING: RHP Michael Rucker threw 1.0 scoreless inning on Sunday, his 11th consecutive shutout appearance, the longest streak in the PCL this season...over his last 11 outings (11.2 IP), Rucker has allowed seven hits, four walks and struck out 13...the last Rainiers pitcher to log 11 scoreless outings was Cody Bolton, who did so in 12 consecutive outings from April 18-July 9, 2024...among Triple-A pitchers with at least 12 outings this season, Rucker's 0.73 ERA is the third-best.

FEEL SO CLOSE TO YOU RIGHT NOW: Through 34 games of the 2026 season, the Rainiers have played plenty of close games, with 24 of the 34 games being decided by two-or-fewer runs (the most in the league), 16 of which have been one-run games...the Rainiers have gone 12-12 in games decided by two-or-fewer runs and 6-10 in one-run games...12 of Tacoma's last 16 games have been decided by two-or-fewer runs.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 3-2 to the Braves on Tuesday night...J.P. Crawford connected on a two-run home run that gave the Mariners an early lead, but the Braves tied the game in the fourth on a two-run double from Mauricio Dubón...Matt Olson gave Atlanta the lead in the ninth inning on a solo home run...George Kirby threw 7.0 innings of two-run baseball in the loss.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 6, 2026

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