Rainiers Erase Six-Run Hole, Ultimately Fall 10-9 in Extra Innings

Published on May 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







EL PASO, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (16-18) dropped the series opener in extra innings to the El Paso Chihuahuas (16-18) by a score of 10-9 Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. Down five runs heading into the eighth inning, the Rainiers tied the game with a five-run outburst where Brock Rodden and Axel Sanchez both clubbed home runs. Brennen Davis tied his career high with four hits in Tuesday's contest and picked up his sixth home run of the season.

Tacoma struck first in the top of the second inning when Brennen Davis (6) mashed a solo home run 410 feet over the left field wall to lead off the inning. The ball left his bat at 110.8 mph and gave the Rainiers a 1-0 lead.

El Paso took the lead in the bottom of the second inning. Nick Solak pounded a leadoff single into right field and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Then, Pablo Reyes doubled on a high fly ball that got caught in the swirling wind. Solak came around to score and tied the game at one. A Nick Schnell walk and Mason McCoy single loaded the bases with no outs. Clay Dungan moved Schnell up to third and brought home Reyes with a sacrifice fly to right field, giving the Chihuahuas a 2-1 lead. The next batter, Rodolfo Duran, poked a single into shallow left field. Schnell hustled home and extended the El Paso lead to two.

The Chihuahuas kept the bats hot in the third inning. Will Wagner poked a leadoff single into shallow center field and motored to third when Nick Solak punched a single of his own through the right side of the infield. Then, Reyes (3) got hold of a 3-1 pitch and deposited it over the right-center field wall for a three-run home run, extending the El Paso lead to five. The Chihuahuas were not done there as Schnell lined a single into left field. After McCoy struck out and Dungan flied out, Duran pulled a double into the bullpen down the left field line. Schnell scampered home from first and made it 7-1.

Tacoma cut into their deficit in the fourth inning. Patrick Wisdom worked a leadoff walk and moved up to third when Brennen Davis roped a double off the wall in left-center field. Then, Victor Labrada lined a single into shallow left field, moving Brennen Davis up to third and bringing home Wisdom to make it 7-2. Brock Rodden worked a walk to load the bases with no outs. Colin Davis brought home Brennen Davis when he beat out an infield single to short, cutting the Rainiers' deficit to four.

Tacoma continued to chip away in the fifth inning. With one out, Colt Emerson dropped a single into right field and was pushed up to second when Wisdom worked his second walk of the game. Then, Brennen Davis lined a single into center field for his third hit of the night. Emerson scampered home from second to make it 7-4.

El Paso got the run back in the sixth inning when Duran (4) crushed a solo shot over the left field wall to lead off the inning. His third hit of the game made it 8-4.

The Chihuahuas continued to pad their lead in the seventh inning. With two outs, Dungan laid down a bunt single and stole second base to get into scoring position. Then, Duran grounded a single into center field, scoring Dungan and making it 9-4.

The Rainiers tied the game in the top of the eighth inning with a five-run outburst. Brennen Davis punched a single through the left side of the infield for his fourth hit of the game. After Labrada popped out, Rodden (2) pulled a splitter over the wall in the right field corner for a two-run home run. The second home run of the game for Tacoma brought them within three, 9-6. After Colin Davis struck out, Jakson Reetz doubled on a towering fly ball off the left field wall. Then, Alejo Lopez was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second with two away. In his Triple-A debut, Axel Sanchez (1) pulled the third pitch he saw over the wall in left-center field. His three-run blast brought Tacoma all the way back and tied the game at nine.

After leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning, El Paso walked it off in the tenth inning. Jase Bowen was the automatic runner placed at second to start the inning, he advanced to third when Samad Taylor laid down a sacrifice bunt to lead off the inning. Then, Bowen scored on a wild pitch as the Chihuahuas secured the series opener in extra innings, winning 10-9.

Tacoma looks to even the series in game two of this six-game set Wednesday morning. LHP Jhonathan Díaz will toe the rubber for the Rainiers. First pitch set for 10:05 am PT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

OF Victor Robles continued his rehab assignment with Tacoma on Tuesday, going 0-for-2 with a walk...INF Patrick Wisdom began his rehab assignment with the Rainiers, going 0-for-1 with two walks and a run scored.

INF Axel Sanchez tied the game with a three-run home run in the eighth inning Tuesday night in his Triple-A debut...he finished 1-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs, and a run scored...he is the first Rainiers hitter to homer in their Triple-A debut since Colt Emerson did so on September 16, 2025.

OF Brennen Davis turned in his second four-hit performance of the season Tuesday night, tying his career high...he finished 4-for-4 with a double, home run, two RBI, walk, and run scored...since his first four-hit performance on April 17, Davis is tied for the second-most home runs in Triple-A (6) and ranks second in the PCL with 12 XBH and 46 TB.

INF Brock Rodden connected with his second home run of the season Tuesday...the switch-hitter finished 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, a walk, and a run scored...it's Rodden's fourth consecutive game with a base knock...in May, Rodden is hitting .313 (5x16) with a home run, two RBI and two walks.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.