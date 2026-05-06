Comets Lose Six-Run Lead in Tight Setback

Published on May 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Salt Lake Bees scored eight straight runs over the final four innings to overcome a six-run deficit and send the Oklahoma City Comets to a 9-7 loss Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Salt Lake (15-19) brought in a run in the first inning, but Oklahoma City (17-17) matched it on a leadoff homer from Ryan Fitzgerald in the bottom half of the frame. The Comets added a run in the second inning on a RBI groundout from Chuckie Robinson to jump ahead, 2-1. Oklahoma City put together a five-run fifth inning sparked by a three-run homer from Ryan Ward as the Comets ended the frame ahead, 7-1. The Bees then scored eight runs across the final four innings, tying the game, 7-7, on a Chris Taylor RBI single in the eighth inning and taking the lead on a double from Omar Martinez as part of a two-run ninth inning to take a 9-7 lead. Oklahoma City recorded just one hit after the fifth inning.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City's four-game winning streak came to an end as Salt Lake took the series opener...The Comets have now lost five straight home games.

-The six-run lead was Oklahoma City's largest in an eventual defeat this season. The last time the Comets led a game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark by six runs and then lost was July 28, 2022 against Sugar Land. OKC led that game, 6-0, after three innings before losing, 12-7. The last time the Comets lost after having a six-run lead overall was last year in El Paso when the team led, 6-0, in the seventh inning and lost, 7-6, Aug. 6, 2025.

-Ryan Fitzgerald hit Oklahoma City's second leadoff home run of the season and first at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Ryan Ward hit the other one April 16 at Albuquerque. The homer was Fitzgerald's third of the season overall.

-Ryan Ward reached base four times after drawing three walks and drilling a three-run homer in the fifth inning. Ward is up to six homers this season and has six RBI in his last two games.

-Oklahoma City drew a season-high 11 walks at the plate and it was the third time this season the Comets have recorded double-digit walks.

-Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kiké Hernández opened his Major League Rehab Assignment with OKC, appearing in five innings as he batted second and played third base in his first appearance since Game 7 of the 2025 World Series. He went 1-for-3 with a ground-rule double and a run scored. He is recovering from left elbow surgery and is on the Dodgers' 60-day IL.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol continued his Major League Rehab Assignment with the Comets and made his second appearance. After forcing a pair of groundouts to begin the seventh inning, Graterol allowed three straight hits, including a homer to Jeimer Candelario. He allowed two runs on three hits across his two-thirds of an inning while throwing 27 pitches (18 strikes). The right-hander is currently recovering from right shoulder surgery, which kept him out the entire 2025 season.

-World-famous competitive eater Joey Chestnut and five teammates combined to eat 100 Fuzzy's tacos to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Route 66 during tonight's game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Joey Chestnut ate 50 tacos in about 11.5 minutes and the other contestants combined to eat the other 50 tacos.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the Bees with an 11:05 a.m. field trip day game Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 6, 2026

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