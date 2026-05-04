Snell Starts, Comets Top Round Rock

Published on May 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets continued their offensive surge with a 10-3 win over the Round Rock Express Sunday afternoon at Dell Diamond in a series finale highlighted by a rehab start from two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell. Round Rock (13-20) opened the game with a two-run homer from Michael Helman in the first inning. Oklahoma City (17-16) got one run back in the third inning on an infield single from Ryan Ward. Oklahoma City took the lead in the sixth inning, scoring seven runs on six hits as Jack Suwinski put the Comets in front with a two-run blast and the bats added on with additional RBI singles from Eliezer Alfonzo, Ryan Fitzgerald and Ward to make the score, 8-2. The Express plated a run in the eighth inning, but the Comets responded with two runs in the next half inning with a RBI single by Fitzgerald and a sacrifice fly by Noah Miller.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City closed out its road series in Round Rock with four consecutive wins to match the Comets' longest winning streak of the season (April 10-14)...OKC won five of six games in a series for the first time this season and won its first road series of 2026...The Comets' record is back above .500 for the first time since a win April 22 (12-11).

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell continued his Major League Rehab Assignment making his third start of the season and first with Oklahoma City. Snell tossed a season-high 4.0 innings allowing two runs on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Snell threw 55 pitches with 37 for strikes. He allowed a two-run homer in the first inning then retired 10 of the next 11 hitters he faced. The left-hander is on the Dodgers' 15-day injured list as he recovers from left shoulder fatigue.

-Jack Suwinski went 1-for-3 with a homer and two RBI. He has collected an extra-base hit in nine straight games, and during the streak, Suwinski is 15-for-34 with four home runs, five doubles and 11 RBI. His nine-game streak is tied with Las Vegas' Cade Marlowe for the longest stretch of consecutive games with an extra-base hit in the league this season...Over his last 21 games, Suwinski has hit eight homers and picked up 21 RBI while also scoring 26 runs...Suwinski leads the Pacific Coast League in homers since April 10.

-Ryan Fitzgerald went 4-for-6 with three RBI to match his career-high in hits for the third time this season and second time against Round Rock...The infielder leads all of Triple-A with 49 hits this season and became the first Pacific Coast League hitter to reach 30 RBI...Fitzgerald gave the Comets a second consecutive four-hit game after Jack Suwinski did so Saturday.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brock Stewart continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and made his sixth appearance with the Comets. Stewart faced three batters after entering with one out in the sixth inning, recording a strikeout, walk and single while firing 10 pitches (six strikes). Christian Romero followed Stewart on the mound and forced a groundout to strand both runners on base. Across his six rehab outings with the Comets, Stewart has yet to allow a run over 4.2 innings (3 H, 3 BB, 10 K).

-For the fourth time in the six-game series, Oklahoma City pitchers finished with double-digit strikeouts (12).

Next Up: The Comets return home to open a six-game series against the Salt Lake Bees at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets will welcome world-famous competitive eater Joey Chestnut for a Cinco de Mayo-themed food challenge as well as celebrate Bark at the Park and $2 Tuesday. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 3, 2026

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