Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 5/3 vs. Las Vegas

Published on May 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/3 vs. Las Vegas

FIRST PITCH - 1:35 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Randy Dobnak (2-2, 5.40) vs. Las Vegas RHP Kade Morris (2-1, 4.60)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD OF Victor Robles - sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment

ADD INF Axel Sanchez - transferred to Tacoma

ADD LHP Josh Simpson - optioned to Tacoma

DEL C Jhonny Pereda - recalled by Seattle (retro 5/2)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Scored their second walk-off win of the season, taking down Las Vegas 4-3 on Saturday night...Casey Lawrence threw a quality start, allowing three runs over 6.0 innings...the Rainiers plated a run in the first inning when Victor Labrada was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded...Las Vegas took a 2-1 lead after four innings, but Colt Emerson tied the game with an RBI triple in the fifth inning...Labrada struck again with a solo home run in the sixth inning, his first of the season, giving Tacoma a 3-2 lead...tied at three in the ninth inning, Emerson hit into a fielder's choice that scored Carson Taylor to win the game 4-3.

ROBLES REHABS WITH RAINIERS: OF Victor Robles was sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Sunday...Robles, 28, was placed on Seattle's 10-Day Injured List on April 8 (retro April 7) with a right pectoral strain...in five games with the Mariners this season, Robles hit .231 (3x13) with a double, RBI and a stolen base...Robles appeared in 32 games with the Mariners in 2025, hitting .245 with four doubles, one triple, one home run and nine RBI, working around a left shoulder dislocation...he also played in eight games with Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment in 2025, hitting .310 (9x29) with three doubles and a home run, driving in nine.

QUALITY STARTERS: Casey Lawrence threw his third quality start of the season on Saturday night and the ninth by Rainiers pitchers, tied for the most in the minor leagues...four different Rainiers starters have recorded a quality start this season (Dobnak, Dunning, Mosser, Lawrence), the most in the PCL and the second-most in Triple-A...the nine quality starts are the most for the Rainiers through 32 games since the 2017 Rainiers had 10 quality starts...Randy Dobnak, who gets the start for Tacoma today, threw his first quality start of the season on Tuesday, allowing two hits over 6.0 innings with one walk and six strikeout.

TAYLOR'S TAKING WALKS: INF Carson Taylor worked a pair of walks on Saturday, his 17th and 18th of the season, 10 of which have come since April 26...in that time, Taylor leads all Triple-A hitters with his 10 walks, ranking eighth among Triple-A hitters with a .583 on-base percentage in that time...Taylor has drawn multiple walks in each of his last three games, the second PCL hitter to do so this season (also: Round Rock's Jonah Bride)...the last Rainiers hitter to draw multiple walks in four consecutive games is José Caballero, who did so March 31-April 4, 2023... he's the first Rainiers hitter to log two hits and two walks out of the ninth spot in the order since Michael Papierski did so on June 4, 2024, against Reno.

MAKE THEM EARN IT: INF Brock Rodden worked a 12-pitch walk in the first inning on Saturday, the longest plate appearance by a Rainiers hitter this season and the fifth-longest by a Triple-A hitter this season...it was part of a 41-pitch first inning, the second time the Rainiers have seen 41 pitches in an inning this week (also: 7th inning on April 30)...the Rainiers are seeing 4.091 pitches per plate appearance this week against Las Vegas, the eighth-most for a PCL team against one opponent this season.

LABRADA LOCKED IN: OF Victor Labrada reached base three times on Saturday, including hitting his first home run of the season...Labrada has reached base in 11 of his last 12 games, with hits in 10 of them...over his last 12 games, Labrada is hitting .439 (18x41) with three doubles, one home run, five RBI, seven walks and three stolen bases...in that time (since April 19), Labrada ranks fourth in the PCL in batting average and on-base percentage (.540), fifth in hits and eighth with a 1.125 OPS...Labrada went 1-for-1 with a home run on Saturday, the first Rainiers hitter to go 1-for-1 with a home run since Nick Solak did on August 10, 2024, at Reno.

THE MAYER OF THE MOUND: RHP Gunner Mayer threw 2.0 hitless innings to close out Tacoma's 5-1 victory on Thursday, extending his scoreless streak to eight games, tied for the third-longest streak in the PCL this season...Mayer has thrown 9.2 scoreless innings to open the season, allowing just three hits and five walks, while striking out 15...among Triple-A pitchers who have not allowed a run this season, Mayer's 15 strikeouts are tied for the second-most...in his eight appearances this season, Mayer has allowed more than one baserunner just once.

RUCKER ROLLING: RHP Michael Rucker threw 0.2 scoreless innings on Friday night, his 10th consecutive shutout appearance, the longest streak in the PCL this season...over his last 10 outings (10.2 IP), Rucker has allowed five hits, four walks and 11 strikeouts...he has not allowed a hit in five of his last seven appearances, allowing just five baserunners in that span...among Triple-A pitchers with at least 10 appearances this season, Rucker's four hits allowed are tied for the fourth-fewest.

FEEL SO CLOSE TO YOU RIGHT NOW: Through 32 games of the 2026 season, the Rainiers have played plenty of close games, with 23 of the 32 games being decided by two-or-fewer runs (the most in the league), 15 of which have been one-run games...the Rainiers have gone 12-11 in games decided by two-or-fewer runs and 6-9 in one-run games...11 of Tacoma's last 14 games have been decided by two-or-fewer runs.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell to Kansas City 3-2 in 10 innings on Saturday night...Emerson Hancock struck out 14 hitters over 7.0 innings, allowing one run on six hits with no walks...Julio Rodríguez went 2-for-4 with a double in the loss.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 3, 2026

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