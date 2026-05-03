Emerson Delivers Tacoma's Second Walk-off Win, Beating Las Vegas, 4-3

Published on May 2, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (16-16) walked it off in game five on Saturday night, beating the Las Vegas Aviators (17-13) by a score of 4-3 at Cheney Stadium. Carson Taylor scored the winning run in the ninth inning courtesy of a Colt Emerson fielder's choice. Victor Labrada also crushed his first home run of the season in the victory. Tacoma's bullpen threw 3.0 innings of shutout relief to secure the win.

Tacoma opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Ryan Bliss led off the game with a double down the right field line and advanced to third when Rhylan Thomas smacked a single through the left side of the infield. After back-to-back strikeouts, Brock Rodden loaded the bases with a 12-pitch walk. Then, Victor Labrada was hit by a pitch, bringing Bliss in to score the first run of the game and give the Rainiers a 1-0 lead.

Las Vegas took the lead in the top of the fourth inning. Joey Meneses (5) crushed a solo home run to lead off the inning, tying the game at 1-1. Then, Cade Marlowe lined a double into left-center field and moved up to third when Chad Wallach floated a single into right field. Marlowe scored when Junior Perez grounded into a double play, giving the Aviators a 2-1 lead.

Tacoma tied the game in the fifth inning. Carson Taylor worked a leadoff walk and three batters later, Colt Emerson pulled a triple into the right field corner. His first career triple with Tacoma brought Taylor home to score, tying the game at 2-2.

The Rainiers retook the lead in the sixth inning when Victor Labrada (1) tattooed a solo shot 402 feet over the wall in left-center field. His first home run of the season put Tacoma back in front, 3-2.

Las Vegas immediately tied the game in the top of the seventh inning. Perez pounded a leadoff double down the left field line. After Drew Swift struck out, Perez advanced to third on a Euribiel Angeles infield single. Then, Henry Bolte singled on a ground ball to right field, scoring Perez from third and tying the game at three.

In the bottom of the ninth, Tacoma picked up their second walk-off win of the season. Taylor beat out an infield single to lead off the inning and moved up to second when Bliss laid down his second sacrifice bunt of the night. Thomas beat out a ground ball to second base, pushing Taylor up to third. With one out and runners on the corners, Emerson chopped the first pitch he saw to second base and Taylor broke home from third on contact, beating the play at the plate to score the winning run as Tacoma walked it off, 4-3.

Tacoma will try to salvage a series split in the finale Sunday afternoon. RHP Randy Dobnak will get the ball for the second time this series. First pitch is set for 1:35 pm.

POSTGAME NOTES:

INF Colt Emerson walked the game off in the bottom of the ninth...he finished 1-for-5 with a triple and two RBI...it was Emerson's third career walk-off hit and the first since June 14, 2025, with Everett...Emerson has reached base safely in 23 of his 26 games played this season.

OF Victor Labrada crushed his first home run of the season Saturday night...he finished 1-for-1 with a home run, two RBI, two walks, a HBP, and a run scored...Labrada is the first Rainiers hitter to go 1-for-1 with a home run since Nick Solak did on August 10, 2024, at Reno...Labrada has reached base in 11 of his last 12 games...since April 19, he ranks fourth in the PCL with a .439 average and a .540 OBP.

RHP Casey Lawrence threw a quality start on Saturday, with 6.0 innings of three-run baseball...it's the ninth quality start by a Tacoma pitcher this year, tied for the most in the minor leagues...it was Lawrence's third quality start of the season, one of three PCL pitchers to record at least three quality starts

INF Carson Taylor worked a pair of walks Saturday night, finishing 2-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored...since April 26, Taylor leads all Triple-A hitters with 10 walks...Taylor is the fifth PCL hitter this season to reach base all four (or more) plate appearances out of the nine spot this season...he's the first Rainiers hitter to log two hits and two walks out of the ninth spot in the order since Michael Papierski did so on June 4, 2024, against Reno.

OF Rhylan Thomas turned in his 11th multi-hit game of the season Saturday night, the most by a Rainiers hitter, finishing 2-for-5...Thomas has reached safely in 12 straight games, the longest active streak by a Rainiers hitter and tied with Jhonny Pereda for the second-longest streak this season.

LHP Robinson Ortiz threw 1.2 hitless innings on Saturday, his eighth consecutive scoreless appearance, the second-longest active streak in the PCL, trailing only RHP Michael Rucker's 10-game streak...since the streak started on April 8, Ortiz has thrown 9.1 scoreless innings.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 2, 2026

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