OKC Comets Game Notes - May 2, 2026

Published on May 2, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (15-16) vs. Round Rock Express (13-18)

Game #32 of 150/First Half #32 of 75/Road #17 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Chayce McDermott (0-0, 6.75) vs. RR-RHP Mason Thompson (1-1, 2.45)

Saturday, May 2, 2026 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets have won back-to-back games and look for a third straight victory when they continue their road series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond...The Comets have a 3-1 series lead and seek three consecutive wins for the first time since a season-best four-game winning streak April 10-14, which included three wins against the Express.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets pitching staff had another strong night and the offense scored six late runs to pull away in an 8-1 victory over the Round Rock Express Friday night at Dell Diamond. The Comets jumped in front with an RBI double from Jack Suwinski in the second inning to take the early 1-0 lead. Round Rock evened the score in the third inning before Suwinski drove in his second run of the game with a single in the fourth inning to put the Comets ahead, 2-1. Oklahoma City added three runs in the seventh inning, capped with a run-scoring single by Noah Miller to extend to a 5-1 lead. With the bases loaded and no outs in the ninth inning, Ryan Fitzgerald singled plate two of the runners, and a Round Rock throwing error brought home a third run on the play to boost the advantage to 8-1.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Chayce McDermott (0-0) makes his fifth appearance and first start for the Comets as he is scheduled to open a bullpen game...McDermott last pitched in Tuesday's series opener at Dell Diamond, striking out all three batters he faced in the eighth inning...McDermott was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers April 16 from Baltimore in exchange for RHP Axel Perez after McDermott had been DFA by the Orioles April 11. So far he has made four appearances with OKC and has allowed four runs (three earned) and three hits over 4.0 innings, with three walks and seven strikeouts...McDermott began the season with Triple-A Norfolk, going 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA over five appearances (5.1 IP) with nine strikeouts and six walks...McDermott spent most of 2025 with Norfolk, making 25 appearances (10 starts), going 2-7 with a 6.21 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, .274 BAA and one save. He also made four MLB appearances (one start) with Baltimore and had two stints on the IL...He made his MLB debut July 24, 2024 with the Orioles at Miami...McDermott was originally selected by Houston in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft from Ball State University and traded to Baltimore in August 2022.

Against the Express: 2026: 7-3 2025: 12-6 All-time: 210-160 At RR: 112-80

The Comets and Express meet for their second of four series this season, second of three series against one another during the first half and for the first time at Dell Diamond in 2026...OKC took the first series, winning four of six games April 7-12, as all four of the Comets' victories were decided in one-run games...Both Ryan Ward (.417 AVG, 10 H, 2 HR, 7 RBI) and Ryan Fitzgerald (.407 AVG, 11 H, HR, 9 RBI) had standout series in OKC...The Comets won the 2025 series between the teams, including winning five of the final six meetings June 17-22 in OKC, with three of the wins coming by one run...Over the last six head-to-head series, the Comets' series record is 4-0-2. OKC has not dropped a series to Round Rock since a three-game set July 19-21, 2024 and has not lost a six-game series since Aug. 30-Sept. 4, 2022...At Dell Diamond last season, the Comets finished 7-5...Including last night, OKC has won six of its last seven meetings against the Express and has held Round Rock to 12 runs across the first four games of the current series.

May Flowers?: The Comets have wins in three of the last four games and seek three straight wins for the third time this season...This week in Round Rock marks the first time this season the Comets have won three of the first four games of a six-game series and is also the first time this season the Comets have won back-to-back road games...The successful start to the current series follows a season-high four-game losing streak and a 2-6 stretch over the previous eight games before Tuesday...The Comets finished 11-15 in April for the team's first losing April since 2019 (no April games in 2020 or 2021). Between 2022-25, OKC went a combined 66-33 in April, with a minimum of 15 wins each season...Following a 3-1 start, the Comets are 12-15 since...The Comets have already lost three series this season overall, all within the last four series. Last year, the Comets did not lose their third series of the season until their 20th series overall, July 29-Aug. 2. Starting with the 2022 season, the earliest OKC lost its third series was in 2024 during its eighth series of the year. In 2022 and 2023, it occurred no earlier than the 15th series of the season...OKC went 14-16 through the first 30 games this season for the team's first losing record through 30 games since 2021 (13-17). The team's "worst" record through 30 games over the last four seasons was 18-12 (2022, 2024).

Jack Attack: Jack Suwinski went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a walk last night and has now collected an extra-base hit in seven straight games - the longest active stretch of games with an extra-base hit in the league and the second-longest overall in the PCL this season. During the streak, Suwinski is 10-for-26 (.385) with three home runs, four doubles and nine RBI. He also has recorded a RBI in five straight games...Over his last 19 games, Suwinski has hit seven homers and picked up 19 RBI while also scoring 23 runs, batting .354 (23-for-65) with 15 walks. Since April 10 (19 G), he leads the PCL in home runs, extra-base hits (14), total bases (51), OPS (1.267) and runs scored (23), while ranking tied for first in RBI and second in SLG (.785)...Eight of Suwinski's last 11 hits have gone for extra bases as well as 11 of his last 15 hits.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III extended his hitting streak to six games after finishing 1-for-5 with a double Friday. During the stretch, Tibbs is 10-for-23 (.435) with four doubles, one homer and two RBI. Eight of those 10 hits have come during the first four games of the current series (8-for-18)...Over his last 10 games, Tibbs is 14-for-36 (.389) with eight extra-base hits, eight walks and 11 runs scored...Tibbs is tied with Winston-Salem's Caleb Bonemer for the most homers in the Minors this season with 11, while his 23 extra-base hits and 84 total bases pace all players in the Minors through 31 games this season. His 31 runs scored are second-most in MiLB...Additionally, he leads the PCL in SLG (.674), is second in OPS (1.111), tied for second with 11 doubles and third with 24 RBI.

Turning a Corner?: Last night the Comets allowed one run or less for the second time this season and has limited the Express to three runs over the last two games. The last time OKC allowed one run or less was in a 1-0 shutout win April 10 against the Express...The three runs Round Rock scored on a combined 11 hits Thursday and Friday marked the lowest two-game run and hit totals by a Comets opponent this season...For the second straight game, the Comets bullpen completed four scoreless innings, scattering four singles with no walks and five K's. Over the first four games of the current series, the bullpen has allowed just two runs and seven hits over 16.0 innings, with seven walks against 27 strikeouts. The relief corps has held Round Rock 7-for-55 (.127)...All seven of Round Rock's hits last night were singles, marking the second time OKC has not yielded an extra-base hit (April 8 vs. Round Rock)...The Comets have notched 53 strikeouts over the last five games - most among all Triple-A teams.

Quiet Riot: The Comets are 3-5 over the last eight games and are batting .215 (59-for-274) with a league-low 35 runs and 59 hits during that span. However, OKC's eight runs Friday surpassed the team's six total runs in the previous two games combined...The Comets entered April 23 leading all Triple-A teams with 150 runs scored, tied for first with a .385 OBP and were second with 226 hits. Now the Comets' 185 runs scored are third-most and their 285 hits are fourth-most in Triple-A, while their .365 OBP fell into fifth place...Over the last six games, the Comets are 11-for-59 (.186) with runners in scoring position.

The Fonz: Eliezer Alfonzo singled Friday to extend an 11-game on base streak. The catcher has recorded a hit in 10 of his last 11 contests, going 11-for-39 (.282) and has picked up all five of his RBI this season over his last five games.

Around the Horn: Last night, Oklahoma City won by its largest margin of victory since a 13-4 win March 29 against Albuquerque and it was the third time this season overall the Comets won by seven or more runs (also March 28 vs. ABQ, 13-6)...Ryan Fitzgerald singled last night and drove in two runs. He leads all players in the Minors with 45 hits, while his 28 RBI are fourth and his 65 total bases are fifth-most in the Minors...With a win tonight, Oklahoma City can even its record at .500 for the first time since April 23 (12-12). This is the latest into a season OKC has had a losing record since Aug. 13, 2024 (57-58).







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