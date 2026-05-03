Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 5/2 vs. Las Vegas

Published on May 2, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/2 vs. Las Vegas

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (1-3, 5.34) vs. Las Vegas LHP Gage Jump (0-1, 6.38)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

DIGITAL PRESS BOX - Digital game notes and rosters can be found at the Rainiers Virtual Press Box

Today's game notes and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Gave up a season-high 11 runs as they fell 11-7 to Las Vegas on Friday night...the Aviators took an 8-1 lead after the top of the fourth inning, but Tacoma trimmed the deficit to 8-5 after a two-run double from Ryan Bliss, who later scored on a wild pitch...Las Vegas led 9-6 after six innings and 11-6 after seven...the Rainiers plated one run in the ninth as Brennen Davis scored on a wild pitch...Victor Labrada tallied a three-hit game, his sixth multi-hit effort of the season...Domingo Gonzalez also 2.0 scoreless innings of relief in the loss.

LOOK OUT, LEFTIES: The Rainiers are slated to face a left-handed starter for the 15th time this season, going 10-4 in the previous 14...Tacoma's 10 wins against left-handed starters are tied for the second-most in Triple-A, trailing Gwinnett's 12...the Rainiers lead all Triple-A teams with 22 doubles against left-handed pitchers and are tied for second (with Las Vegas) with 15 home runs against southpaws...Tacoma's .474 slugging percentage against lefties is the fourth-best in Triple-A...Brock Rodden, who leads the minor leagues with 12 doubles, also leads all Triple-A hitters with six doubles against left-handed pitching...Rodden's 13 hits against lefties are tied for the ninth-most in Triple-A.

MAKE THEM EARN IT: OF Rhylan Thomas worked an 11-pitch battle in his first plate appearance on Friday night, tied for the most by a Rainiers hitter this season (also: Colt Emerson - April 3, Ryan Bliss - April 18)...Thomas saw a total of 32 pitches in Friday's game, the most for a Rainiers hitter this season and tied for the 11th-most by a PCL hitter in 2026...Thomas' 6.4 pitches per plate appearance on Friday are tied for the fifth-most by a PCL hitter in a single game this season (min. 5 PA).

LABRADA LOCKED IN: OF Victor Labrada collected three hits on Friday night, his sixth multi-hit game of the season, all of which have come in his last nine games...Labrada has reached base in 10 of his last 11 games, with hits in nine of them...over his last 11 games, Labrada is hitting .425 (17x40) with three doubles, three RBI, five walks and three stolen bases...in that time (since April 19), Labrada's 17 hits are tied for the third-most in the PCL...he also ranks sixth in batting average and on-base percentage (.500) in that time.

THE PEREDA MARCHES ON: C Jhonny Pereda tallied another hit on Friday night, bringing his batting average to .333, the seventh-best in the PCL...Pereda's .333 average is the best for a Rainiers catcher through 30 games (min 80 PA) since Cal Raleigh hit .354 after 31 games in 2021...Pereda's 26 hits are tied for the third-most among Triple-A catchers, while his .333 average is the fifth-best among all minor league catchers with at least 80 plate appearances...over his last 13 games, Pereda is hitting .404 (19x47) with two doubles, a home run and five RBI.

THE MAYER OF THE MOUND: RHP Gunner Mayer threw 2.0 hitless innings to close out Tacoma's 5-1 victory on Thursday, extending his scoreless streak to eight games, tied for the third-longest streak in the PCL this season...Mayer has thrown 9.2 scoreless innings to open the season, allowing just three hits and five walks, while striking out 15...among Triple-A pitchers who have not allowed a run this season, Mayer's 15 strikeouts are tied for the second-most...in his eight appearances this season, Mayer has allowed more than one baserunner just once.

BLISS SWIPING BAGS: INF Ryan Bliss stole his third base of the season on Thursday night, the 75th of his Rainiers career...his 75 steals tie him with Ian Miller (2017-19) for the fifth-most in franchise history...the next base Bliss steals will be tie him with Mike Davis (1981-82) for the fourth-most in franchise history...since his Triple-A debut in 2023, his 80 total steals (75 with Tacoma, five with Reno), are the fourth-most in the PCL.

THE PREVIOUS PLAY IS UNDER REVIEW: Rainiers hitters challenged a pair of pitches at the plate on Thursday night, bringing them to 33 challenges on the season, tied for the 14th-most in Triple-A...Tacoma has made the most of the challenges, winning 21 of them, which checks out to a 63.6% success rate, the second-best among all Triple-A teams, trailing only Louisville's 64.2%...Rainiers hitters have gained four walks on challenges this season, tied for the second-most in the circuit.

RUCKER ROLLING: RHP Michael Rucker threw 0.2 scoreless innings on Friday night, his 10th consecutive shutout appearance, the longest streak in the PCL this season...over his last 10 outings (10.2 IP), Rucker has allowed five hits, four walks and 11 strikeouts...he has not allowed a hit in five of his last seven appearances, allowing just five baserunners in that span...among Triple-A pitchers with at least 10 appearances this season, Rucker's four hits allowed are tied for the fourth-fewest.

FEEL SO CLOSE TO YOU RIGHT NOW: Through 31 games of the 2026 season, the Rainiers have played plenty of close games, with 22 of the 31 games being decided by two-or-fewer runs (the most in the league), 14 of which have been one-run games...the Rainiers have gone 11-11 in games decided by two-or-fewer runs and 5-9 in one-run games...10 of Tacoma's last 13 games have been decided by two-or-fewer runs.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 7-6 to Kansas City on Friday night...Julio Rodríguez went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs, while Randy Arozarena and Connor Joe went deep as well...Alex Hoppe made his second Major League appearance, striking out the side in the ninth inning.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 2, 2026

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