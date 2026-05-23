OKC Comets Game Notes - May 23, 2026

Published on May 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Reno Aces (23-26) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (27-21)

Game #49 of 150/First Half #49 of 75/Home #25 of 75

Pitching Probables: RNO-LHP Mitch Bratt (0-1, 2.70) vs. OKC-LHP Logan Allen (2-2, 6.52)

Saturday, May 23, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live, SportsNet LA

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets continue their series against the Reno Aces at 6:05 p.m. looking to secure a series win at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets lead the six-game series, 3-1, after their seven-game winning streak came to an end last night...Y2K Weekend continues at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and the first 1,000 fans receive a Comets bucket hat. Tonight is also a Future All-Stars Night presented by Delta Dental.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets were unable to overcome an early deficit in a 7-6 loss to the Reno Aces Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Reno scored four runs in the second inning, including a three-run home run by Luis Urías. The Comets responded with three runs across the second and third innings. Zach Ehrhard knocked a RBI single into right field in the second inning. In the third inning, Tyler Fitzgerald sent a two-run homer out to the Miller Lite Landing in left field to cut the deficit to one run. The Aces then scored three runs in the fourth inning, including a solo homer by Tommy Troy. Trailing, 7-3, the Comets again scored three straight runs. In the sixth inning, Noah Miller hit into a fielder's choice coupled with a Reno fielding error that allowed a run to score. Another run scored for Oklahoma City when Ehrhard followed with a RBI groundout. In the seventh inning, Tyler Fitzgerald knocked a RBI single to cut the deficit to, 7-6, but that would be the final run of the night for either team.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Logan Allen (2-2) is scheduled to make his 10th appearance (ninth start) this season...Last time out, May 17 at Albuquerque, Allen earned the win after tossing 6.0 innings while allowing five runs on seven hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Allen received 20 total runs of support from his offense, 17 of those runs coming with him still in the game...Over nine appearances with OKC, Allen has a 6.52 ERA (28 ER/38.2 IP), 1.94 WHIP and .323 BAA...Allen faces his former team in Reno after pitching in 20 games (19 starts) for the Aces during the 2024 season...He signed with the Dodgers as a free agent March 18 after spending the 2025 season with the NC Dinos of the Korea Baseball Organization, going 7-12 with a 4.53 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 32 appearances (31 starts)...Allen represented Canada in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, pitching in two games out of the bullpen...Allen is in his 12th pro season after originally being drafted by Boston in the eighth round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of IMG Academy. He has appeared in a total of 45 games in the Majors with San Diego, Cleveland, Baltimore and Arizona over five MLB seasons from 2019-22 and 2024.

Against the Aces: 2026: 3-1 2025: 7-5 All-time: 57-44 At OKC: 35-23

The Comets play their first series against the Aces this season and meet for the only series between the teams during the first half...Last season, the teams split the series in OKC June 3-8 with all but one game decided by two runs or fewer. The Comets took four of six games on the road in July to claim the season series...Offensively, Hunter Feduccia (.452 AVG, 1 HR, 8 RBI) led the way in hits while Ryan Ward (.309 AVG, 6 HR, 15 RBI) paced the club in homers and RBI against the Aces...Going back to 2017, OKC has won just one of the last eight home series against Reno, with six of those series ending up in splits, including each of the last two years (18-18; 1-1-6 series record)...With three wins through four games to start the current series, the Comets are 9-3 over their last 12 games against the Aces going back to last season, including five of the last six home meetings.

Liftoff: Despite a loss Friday night, the Comets are 7-1 over the last eight games and a own league-best 14-5 record since April 30...Oklahoma City has won three straight series and can win a fourth consecutive series with a win tonight or Sunday...The Comets were a season-low three games below .500 following a loss April 29 at 13-16 and then went 14-4 to climb a season-best seven games above .500 to 27-20...Entering April 30, OKC's 13 total wins were tied for the second-fewest in the PCL and OKC sat in eighth place in the overall league standings. Now OKC's 27 wins rank tied for second-most in the league and team has ascended to second place in the overall league standings.

Fun While it Lasted: Prior to last night's loss, the Comets' seven-game winning streak was the team's longest since a stretch of 10 straight wins May 9-19, 2023...The Comets did not trail at any point during their seven-game winning streak before trailing in each of the final eight innings Friday night. During the winning streak, the Comets led after 52 of 63 innings. In three of the seven games, OKC took the lead in the first inning and led the rest of the game...The Comets outscored their opponents, 79-28, during the streak, including by a 67-18 margin over the final six games...Even with yesterday's loss, OKC owns a +50 run differential over the last eight games.

Tyler the Creator: Tyler Fitzgerald extended his hitting streak to 10 games Friday night, hitting his fourth home run during the stretch, as he finished the game 2-for-3 with three RBI, a walk and two runs scored. During his hitting streak, which is the second-longest of the season by an OKC player, Fitzgerald is 15-for-36 (.417) with seven extra-base hits and 17 RBI...This is Fitzgerald's longest hitting streak since July 6-28, 2024 with the San Francisco Giants when he hit safely in 12 consecutive games...He is two games shy of equaling Ryan Fitzgerald's team-high 12-game hitting streak May 1-17.

Unleashed: The Comets scored six or more runs in an eighth straight game last night and have reached the benchmark in 16 of their first 18 games of May. OKC's 152 runs scored in May are most among Triple-A teams despite the Comets playing one less game than most teams after having their game May 10 canceled due to inclement weather...However, OKC was held to four hits in last night's loss, marking the first time since April 23 (24 G) that the Comets were held to fewer than five hits...Across the last eight games, OKC has scored 85 runs on 96 hits, including four games scoring 10 or more runs. The team is batting .322 (96-for-298) with 38 extra-base hits, including 13 home runs, and is batting .364 (40-for-110) with RISP. With two outs, the Comets are 47-for-114 (.412) and have scored 51 runs...Last night was just the fourth time in the last 16 games the Comets did not have an inning with at least four runs scored...Following Tyler Fitzgerald's two-run homer in the third inning, the Comets finished yesterday's game 1-for-22.

On the Mend: Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kiké Hernández continued his Major League Rehab Assignment Friday and played the entire game. He went 1-for-4 with a walk and scored a run as he has hit safely in four consecutive games. He was also charged with a throwing error on a toss toward first base in the second inning...Over his 11 games with OKC, Hernández is 9-for-38 (.237) with three extra-base hits, three RBI, five walks and eight runs scored...Hernández is eligible to be reinstated from the Dodgers' 60-day Injured List as soon as Sunday.

Hard-Line: Zach Ehrhard hit safely in a sixth straight game Friday, finishing with a single and two RBI for his longest hitting streak of the season. During the stretch, he is 8-for-18 (.444) with eight RBI and seven runs scored...Ehrhard has also reached base safely in a season-best 14 straight games.

The Third Degree: Over his last eight games, James Tibbs III is 12-for-27 (.444) with two doubles, one triple, eight RBI, 12 runs and 11 walks. He has reached base in 23 of his last 38 plate appearances...Tibbs leads the PCL with 28 extra-base hits, 109 total bases, 48 runs scored, 35 walks and his 15 doubles are tied for most in the PCL.

Highly Concentrated: The Comets surrendered seven runs last night after allowing seven runs combined across the first three games of the series. The Aces scored those seven runs between two innings, and Reno's 14 total runs this series have all occurred within just five innings, as OKC has held the Aces scoreless in 31 of 36 innings overall. Furthermore, only three of the seven runs allowed last night were earned runs, and the Comets have posted a 2.50 ERA this series and are holding Reno to a .200 batting average.

Around the Horn: Jack Suwinski is tied for the PCL lead with 12 homers and ranks second with 42 RBI...Ryan Ward has 456 career hits with OKC and is six hits away from Drew Avans' Bricktown era record of 462 career hits...Ryan Fitzgerald extended his on-base streak to 16 games Friday and scored two runs. His on-base streak is the second-longest of the season by a Comets player and his 64 hits are tied for second-most in the Minors.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 23, 2026

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