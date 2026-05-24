Rainiers Suffer Sixth Walk-off Loss, Fall, 6-5, in 10 Innings to Salt Lake

Published on May 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT - The Tacoma Rainiers (23-27) erased a three-run deficit and took the lead in the eighth inning, but could not hold it as the Salt Lake Bees (24-25) walked off Tacoma for a 6-5 win in 10 innings on Saturday night at The Ballpark at America First Square. Colin Davis extended both his hitting streak and run streak to eight games, while Gabe Speier made his second rehab appearance (and first with Tacoma), throwing a clean seventh inning in the defeat.

Salt Lake got on the board in the bottom of the first inning. Christian Moore led off the frame with a single back up the middle and moved up to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Nelson Rada. Nick Madrigal drove in the game's first run with a ground ball into center field that gave the Bees a 1-0 lead. Denzer Guzman singled to put runners at the corners, then stole second base, but Tacoma starter Jhonathan Díaz stranded the pair of runners in scoring position to limit the damage.

The Bees added to their lead in the fifth inning. Moore hit a one-out double to the left field corner and advanced to third as Rada flied out to right field. With two outs, Nick Madrigal (2) hit the first pitch of the at-bat over the left field wall to give Salt Lake a 3-0 lead.

The Rainiers broke through in the top of the seventh inning. Victor Labrada reached on a one-out bunt single. Colin Davis walked, pushing Labrada to second base. Brian O'Keefe cashed in for Tacoma, poking a single through the right side of the infield to score Labrada, getting Tacoma within 3-1. Sammy Natera Jr. took over in relief for Salt Lake, but Carson Taylor ripped a double down the right field line to score Davis, making it a one-run game at 3-2. Natera Jr. retired the next two batters to keep the Bees in front, stranding a pair in scoring position.

Gabe Speier took over in relief in the bottom of the seventh inning, throwing a clean frame. He struck out a pair, using nine pitches to retire the side.

Tacoma kept the offense going in the top of the eighth inning to take the lead. Ryan Bliss led off the frame with a walk. With one out, Brennen Davis doubled to the left-center alley to drive in Bliss and tie the game at three. After Labrada grounded out, advancing Brennen Davis to third, Colin Davis gave Tacoma the lead with a single that bounced through the hole on the left side of the infield, scoring Brennen Davis to put the Rainiers up 4-3. Colin Davis moved into scoring position off a wild pitch from the new Bees reliever Brady Choban, which proved to be costly when O'Keefe singled into center field. Colin Davis scored on the play, giving Tacoma an insurance run at 5-3.

The Bees managed to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth. Arol Vera hit a leadoff triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Moore to make it 5-4 game. Madrigal extended the game with a two-out single, bringing the winning run to the plate. Bryce Teodosio pinch-ran for Madrigal, and advanced to second base as Denzer Guzman singled. Trey Mancini tied the game with a single that got past the third baseman Rodden, scoring Teodosio just before Guzman was thrown out at third base, tying the game at five and forcing extra innings.

Ryan Bliss started the 10th inning at second base for Tacoma. Brock Rodden drew a walk to put runners at first and second base. Brennen Davis hit into a fielder's choice, as Rodden was cut down at second base, while Bliss moved up to third. However, Joey Lucchesi struck out the next two batters to keep Tacoma off the board in the top of the tenth.

Tacoma called upon Domingo González for the bottom of the 10th inning. Mancini was the placed runner at second base to start the inning. González recorded a pair of fly outs before Austin Wynns singled up the middle to score Mancini and win the game for the Bees, 6-5.

The series wraps up on Sunday afternoon in South Jordan. Dane Dunning will bookend the series, with first pitch slated for 1:05pm (PT).

POSTGAME NOTES:

Tacoma suffered its sixth walk-off loss on Saturday night, the most in Triple-A...Saturday's defeat was also Tacoma's 21st game of the season decided by one run, the most in Triple-A, going 8-13 in one-run games. INF Carson Taylor doubled in the seventh inning, marking Tacoma's 17th straight game with a double...it's the second-longest streak in the PCL this season, trailing Albuquerque's 25-game streak from March 27-April 25...Taylor is hitting .304 (14x46) with four doubles in May, with a .439 on-base percentage in May. LHP Jhonthan Díaz tied his season-high with 5.2 innings on Saturday, his third consecutive start of at least 5.0 innings...over his last three starts, Díaz has struck out 13 hitters while walking just three over 16.1 innings OF Colin Davis extended his hitting streak to eight games with his single in the eighth inning...over his eight-game streak, he is hitting .452 (14x31) with four home runs and 10 RBI...Davis also scored a run in the eighth inning, his eighth straight game with a run scored...Davis is the first Rainiers hitter to score a run in eight straight games since Samad Taylor scored a run in 10 straight from September 10-18, 2025. C Brian O'Keefe went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI on Saturday night, his seventh multi-hit game of the season...it's Tacoma's 17th multi-hit game by a catcher (position played during game), the most in the PCL.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 23, 2026

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