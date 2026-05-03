Schnell Homers in Chihuahuas' Loss Saturday

Published on May 2, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas led 5-0 early in Saturday night's game at Rio Grande Credit Union Field but lost to the Albuquerque Isotopes 19-7. The Chihuahuas have dropped two in a row after winning the first three games of the series.

Chihuahuas shortstop Mason McCoy went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI and is 12-for-22 with a .560 on-base percentage in the first five games of the series. The Chihuahuas scored five runs on two-out hits in the first inning. It was the fourth time in the first five games of the series that El Paso scored first. Albuquerque batted around in both the fourth and fifth innings and scored seven runs in both frames.

El Paso right fielder Nick Schnell went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a solo home run to center field, his sixth homer of the season and second of the series. San Diego Padres reliever Yuki Matsui allowed one run in two innings in his 11th MLB Injury Rehab appearance with El Paso. Four of the first five games of the series have been decided by 10 or more runs.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 7, Isotopes 19 Final Score (05/02/2026)

Team Records: El Paso (15-17), Albuquerque (17-15)

Next Game: Sunday at 1:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. El Paso TBA vs. Albuquerque LHP Carson Palmquist (1-2, 5.79). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 2, 2026

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