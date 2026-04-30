Taylor Homers Twice in Victory in Albuquerque Wednesday

Published on April 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Samad Taylor hit two home runs and a triple for the El Paso Chihuahuas in their 7-6 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes Wednesday night in Albuquerque. It was the first multi-homer game by a Chihuahuas player since Nick Schnell on April 22 at home against Reno. Taylor has six extra-base hits, including three home runs, and 11 RBIs in his last three games.

Chihuahuas designated hitter José Miranda went 3-for-3 with a walk and an RBI and has 19 RBIs in 18 games this season. Jase Bowen and Sung-Mun Song also had multiple hits for the Chihuahuas.

Albuquerque's Cole Carrigg stole three bases and leads all of Triple-A with 18 steals this year. Taylor's triple was his third of the season, tying him with Bowen and others for the most in Triple-A. The Chihuahuas have won three games in a row and six of their last eight.

Team Records: El Paso (14-15), Albuquerque (15-14)

Next Game: Thursday at 11:05 a.m. Mountain Time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. El Paso RHP Evan Fitterer (0-0, 1.23) vs. Albuquerque RHP Valente Bellozo (0-0, 6.92). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 7 Albuquerque 6 - Wednesday

WP: Cienfuegos (1-0)

LP: Mushinski (0-1)

S: Jacob (2)

Time: 3:10

Attn: 6,409







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 30, 2026

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