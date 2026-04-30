River Cats' Barrage Too Much for Dirty Sodas on Wednesday

Published on April 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - A 17-run, 15-hit output from Sacramento was too much for the Utah Dirty Sodas to overcome, falling 17-7 on Wednesday night at The Ballpark at America First Square. The home team has lost the first two games of the series, as well as five straight.

Sacramento 17, Salt Lake 7

WP: Carson Seymour (1-1)

LP: Justin Dunn (0-1)

Key Performers

Donovan Walton: 3-3, 3 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB

Niko Kavadas: 2-5, R, 2B, HR, RBI, 3 K

Nick Madrigal: 2-4, 2 RBI

Game Summary

Sacramento scored six runs across the first two frames on Wednesday night, posting a pair of three-run frames. Bryce Eldridge, the top San Francisco Giants prospect, punctuated the second trio of runs with a 434-foot two-run blast over the inflatable Swig cup in right center field.

Donovan Walton got the Dirty Sodas on the board in the second, bringing home Chris Taylor with his sixth home run of the year and cutting into the deficit at 6-2.

After going down in order in the third, Sacramento continued the scoring barrage. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases to start the fourth. Grant McCray cashed in, pulling a grand slam down the right field line and onto the berm for a 10-2 advantage. Four more River Cats scored in the fifth, highlighted by the third River Cats longball of the night, a Victor Bericoto two-run blast. Starter Carson Seymour held the Utah bats off the board to take a commanding 14-2 lead after five complete innings.

Utah shaved the lead into single digits, posting a three-run sixth. Niko Kavadas started the frame with his fourth homer of the year, a solo shot to right center. Jose Siri later doubled in a run, before Nick Madrigal tallied his 10th RBI of the season on a groundout.

Eldridge grew the Sacramento lead back to 12 runs in the eighth, blasting his second longball of the evening into right field to make it 17-5. Utah posted two runs on back-to-back RBI singles in the bottom half thanks to Nick Madrigal and Nelson Rada.

Sacramento closed out the rout in the ninth to wrap up their second win of the series and hand Utah a fifth consecutive defeat.

Game Notes

Salt Lake dropped their fifth game in a row, tying their season high. They've won just one time in their new Dirty Sodas' uniforms. It is the third straight home defeat for Salt Lake, dating back to the series finale against Sugar Land on April 19.

Denzer Guzman collected a hit in his first at-bat of tonight's contest, and now has base knocks in 14 of his last 15 games. Guzman is batting .344 over his last 15 contests

After snapping his three-game hit streak in Sunday's game, Chris Taylor notched his fifth hit in his last six games. The veteran blooped a single over first baseman Bryce Eldridge's head and was later brought in by Walton's two-run blast. Taylor is batting 9-for-25 (.360) with the bases empty this year, currently good for second on the team.

Donovan Walton mashed his sixth longball of the season, a two-run homer to get the home team on the board in the second. The outfielder has two homers in his last three home games, after launching a pinch-hit three-run shot in the series finale versus Sugar Land on April 19. Walton tabbed his third three-hit game of the season, the previous two both coming in Las Vegas (3/27 & 4/24) and fell a triple shy of the cycle. He also reached base five times for the second time this season, previously on Apr. 24 in Las Vegas. He scored three times in Wednesday's contest, now doing so in two of his most recent five games. Walton reached in all five plate appearances tonight, doing so for the first time since August 6, 2024 against Albuquerque, as a member of the River Cats.

After getting out in his pinch hit appearance last night, Niko Kavadas blasted a solo shot to the cement pad in deep right center. He added a ninth-inning double to pick up his fifth multi-hit performance of the season. Kavadas has reached base in 19 of his last 20 games, as well as having at least one hit in five of his last six games. Kavadas currently sits second in the league in on-base percentage (.460), second in OPS (1.072), third in slugging percentage (.612) and tied four fourth in extra base hits (13).

The third reliever of the night, Huacar Ynoa extended his scoreless streak to four consecutive innings. After 1.2 frames of no run baseball, the righty kept it going against Sacramento. He threw 2.1 innings out of the 'pen, striking out three and giving up just one hit.

Nick Madrigal tallied his third multi-RBI game of the season, with two runs driven in tonight. He has 11 total RBI in 2026, tying his combined season tally from last year (10 at MLB, 1 at Triple-A). He also put together his first multi-hit effort since Apr. 17 against Sugar Land.

Nelson Rada notched his ninth multi-hit ledger of the season and first since April 23 at Las Vegas. He also tallied his 11th RBI of the month and 13th in 2026.

Up Next

The series rolls on from The Ballpark at America First Square on Thursday, with game three between Sacramento and Salt Lake scheduled for a 6:35 pm. MDT first pitch.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 30, 2026

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