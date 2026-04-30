Tacoma Falls 2-1 for Second Straight Night

Published on April 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (14-15) dropped game two of the homestand to the Las Vegas Aviators (16-11) by a score of 2-1 on Wednesday night. Gabe Mosser turned in his fourth quality start of the season, the most in the minor leagues. Rhylan Thomas crushed his second home run of the season that accounted for the only Rainiers run.

Las Vegas got the scoring started when Cade Marlowe (2) hit the first pitch he saw over the right field wall for a solo home run in the top of the second inning. The ball left his bat at 103.2 mph and gave the Aviators a 1-0 lead. The next batter, Chad Wallach, reached on an error, but was erased on an inning-ending double play. The double play was the first of eight consecutive batters that Mosser retired.

Joey Estes, who got the start on the mound for Las Vegas, took a no-hitter into the sixth inning. Ryan Bliss broke the bid with a two-out single to center field.

Las Vegas extended their lead in the top of the seventh inning. Joey Meneses led off the frame with a single and moved up to second two batters later when Marlowe worked a walk. Wallach worked a walk of his own to load the bases for Junior Perez. He brought home Meneses with a sacrifice fly to center field, making it 2-0 Aviators.

Tacoma got one run back in the bottom of the seventh inning when Rhylan Thomas (2) pulled a fastball over the wall in right field to lead off the frame. The solo shot brought the Rainiers within one.

Down to their last three outs and needing one run to stay alive, the Rainiers went down 1-2-3 as they dropped their second-straight game by a score of 2-1.

The Rainiers look to get their first win of the series on Thursday night as LHP Jhonathan Díaz is slated to make his seventh start of the season. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm.

POSTGAME NOTES:

RHP Gabe Mosser turned in his second start of the season with 7.0 innings of two-run baseball, allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six...Mosser is the first Triple-A pitcher to log multiple starts of 7.0 innings this season and his four quality starts are the most in the minor leagues...Mosser also tied his career-high with 7.0 innings for the sixth time.

OF Rhylan Thomas hit his second home run of the season Wednesday night...Thomas finished 1-for-3 with a home run, RBI, and run scored...he has reached base safely in nine-straight games, the longest active streak by a Rainiers hitter.

The Tacoma bullpen combined for 2.0 scoreless innings on Wednesday, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out three...Tacoma's bullpen leads all minor league bullpens in ERA (2.24), hits allowed (69) and home runs allowed (2).







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 30, 2026

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