Round Rock Falls to Oklahoma City 3-2 on Thursday

Published on April 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

After three scoreless innings, the Express got on the board in the bottom of the fourth. CF Michael Helman doubled to start the inning and came around to score on 2B Justin Foscue's RBI single. LF Trevor Hauver singled to drive in Foscue and give Round Rock an early 2-0 edge.

Oklahoma City scratched a run across in the top of the fifth. After back-to-back singles by 2B Austin Gauthier and LF Jack Suwinski, C Chuckie Robinson drove in Gauthier on an RBI to cut the deficit to one.

In the seventh, LF Jack Suwinski hit a solo home run to tie the game at two.

The Comets broke the tie in the top of the ninth. DH Tyler Fitzgerald doubled and came around to score on a fielder's choice to give Oklahoma City a 3-2 lead. The Express could not find the tying run in the bottom of the ninth and dropped Thursday night's contest.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

KEEP THE TRAIN ROLLING: Round Rock falls to 1- 2 on the series with their 3-2 loss on Thursday night...are now 3-6 this season against the Comets...are 5-8 following a win and 1-4 following a win at Dell Diamond.

GOMBER: LHP Austin Gomber (ND, 6.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO, 94 pitches, 64 strikes) made his 6th start on the campaign... is one of three Express starters to toss six innings or more (Quantrill 4/10 at OKC, Supak 4/24 at SUG)... tossed a scoreless first inning with a strikeout on six total pitches...allowed his first hit of the game in the third inning to Noah Miller...allowed only run on an RBI in the fifth inning by Chuckie Robinson... pitched a season-high six innings...first time since September 12, 2025 with Iowa against Indianapolis... bounced back from his first two appearances against Oklahoma City this year... in those two appearances allowed 11 runs, 12 hits, over 3.2 IP.

FOSCUE: 1B Justin Foscue went 1-for-2 with 1 R, 2 BB, and 1 SO... Owns a six-game hitting streak and a nine-game on-base streak...marks the eighth time he has reached base three times or more in a game this year... fourth multi-walk game of the season.. 1 of 21 qualified hitters in the PCL batting over .300 (.302).

NOTES: Round Rock falls to 2-9 in one-run games on the campaign... drop to 0-13 when scoring three runs or less, 1-14 when scoring five or fewer... Express rank second in the PCL in batting average (.285) and walks (35) when games are tied.

NEXT GAME: Friday, May 1 vs Oklahoma City FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.