Albuquerque's Rally Falls Short in 7-6 Loss

Published on April 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - El Paso scored three runs in the first inning and added one in the second and fourth to take a 5-0 lead, while the Chihuahuas pitching staff held off an Isotopes rally to claim a 7-6 victory Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - Chad Stevens singled to extend his on-base streak to 23 games-every contest played in 2026. Also has a 33-game on-base streak dating back to September 11, 2025, with Salt Lake.

-Cole Carrigg went 3-for-4 with three stolen bases, pushing his on-base streak to 20 games. During the stretch he is slashing .354/.418/.476 with three doubles, two triples, one homer, 15 RBI, seven walks and 15 stolen bases. Was his 10th multi-hit game of the year and third three-hit contest (last: April 19 vs. Oklahoma City). Was his fourth game with multiple steals and second with three (other: March 29 at Oklahoma City). Has a hit in 17 of his last 19 games.

-Is the eighth player in Isotopes history to record three hits and three steals (last: Greg Jones, August 11, 2024, vs. Sacramento).

-Charlie Condon singled and drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to 18 games. During the stretch he is slashing .250/.391/.382 with three doubles, two homers, nine RBI and 15 walks. Is 3-for-26 in his last eight games with eight walks. Has drawn a walk in 16 of 22 games played.

-Adael Amador went 1-for-4 with an RBI, extending his on-base streak to 15 contests. During the stretch he is slashing .273/.338/.424 with two doubles, one triple, two homers, 11 RBI and seven walks.

-Sterlin Thompson went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a walk, his seventh multi-hit contest on the year and second-straight. Is 5-for-11 with a homer and six RBI in his last three games.

-Albuquerque has lost two-straight games, the third time in 2026 with multiple losses in-a-row (last: April 23-24 at Sacramento).

-The Isotopes allowed three runs in the first inning, just the fourth time in 2026 the club has permitted any tallies in the opening frame (last: April 25 at Sacramento, six runs).

-Albuquerque swiped four bags on the night, the fifth time this season with at least four stolen bases (last: April 19 vs. Oklahoma City, four).

-The Isotopes pitching staff fanned 13 batters, tied for the most on the year (also: April 14 and 17 vs. Oklahoma City).

-Albuquerque trails 0-2 in a series for just the second time in 2026 (other: Reno, March 31-April 1; won game three). Have not gone down 0-3 in a set since August 26-28, 2025, at Sugar Land. The club has not been 0-3 against El Paso since September 6-7, 2022, in Albuquerque (DH on September 7).

-The Isotopes fall to 2-5 in one-run games and 2-4 at home. The club has lost three-straight one-run contests.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 11:05 am at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to start Valente Bellozo while El Paso is slated to start Evan Fitterer.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 30, 2026

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