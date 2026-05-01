Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Las Vegas

Published on April 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 4/30 vs. Las Vegas

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Bryce Miller - MLR (0-0, 16.20) vs. Las Vegas RHP Yunior Tur (0-0, 1.54)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Fell 2-1 for the second consecutive night on Wednesday...Gabe Mosser fired 7.0 innings of two-run baseball, striking out six on just 79 pitches...Las Vegas took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Cade Marlowe hit a solo home run...the Rainiers first hit came in the sixth inning on a two-out single from Ryan Bliss...the Aviators doubled their lead in the top of the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly...Tacoma got on the board in the bottom of the inning when Rhylan Thomas connected on his second home run of the season...Robinson Ortiz and Troy Taylor threw 2.0 shutout innings of relief as Tacoma fell 2-1.

IT'S MILLER TIME: RHP Bryce Miller is slated to make the third start of his Major League rehab assignment and his second with Tacoma...Miller was placed on the Mariners 15-Day Injured List on March 25 (retro March 22) with a left oblique strain...Miller made his first rehab start with Tacoma on April 18, allowed three runs on 33 pitches over 1.2 innings...his most recent start came on April 24 with Everett, where he threw 3.0 shutout innings with one hit and one walk allowed, while striking out six on 47 pitches...LHP Jhonathan Díaz is expected to follow Miller in relief today.

QUALITY STARTING: RHP Gabe Mosser threw his fourth quality start of the season on Wednesday, the most in the minor leagues, allowing two runs over 7.0 innings of work...it's the eighth quality start by a Rainiers pitcher this season, which also leads all minor league teams...Tacoma starters lead the minors with 137.2 innings pitched...LHP Jhonathan Díaz, who is expected to pitch in relief of Bryce Miller today, led all Triple-A pitchers with 12 quality starts in 2025.

THE PREVIOUS PLAY IS UNDER REVIEW: Rainiers hitters challenged a pair of pitches at the plate on Wednesday night, bringing them to 31 challenges on the season, the 16th-most in Triple-A...Tacoma has made the most of the challenges, winning 20 of them, which checks out to a 65% success rate, the best among all Triple-A teams...INF Brock Rodden is the only PCL hitter to go 5-for-5 or better in challenges this season.

CHAMPIONSHIP REMATCH: This week, the Rainiers square off against the Las Vegas Aviators in the first of four series between the two clubs, tied for the most against one opponent this season (also: Sacramento)...the Rainiers went 4-14 against the Aviators in the 2025 regular season and went 0-2 against Las Vegas in the Pacific Coast League Championship Series...two current Rainiers suited up with the 2025 Aviators: INF Alejo Lopez and C Jhonny Pereda, while a pair of 2025 Rainiers are currently with Las Vegas: RHP Nick Anderson and OF Cade Marlowe.

RUSSELL MATCHES RED: Sunday's victory in Oklahoma City was the 259th of John Russell's tenure as Rainiers manager (since 2023), tying Red Davis, who managed the Tacoma Giants in the franchise's first three seasons from 1960-62, for the sixth-most by a Tacoma manager in franchise history...Russell, who has led the Rainiers to 80-win seasons in each of the last two years, is the first Tacoma skipper to lead the club to consecutive 80-win campaigns since Davis led the Tacoma Giants to at least 80 wins in each of his three seasons with Tacoma, including a franchise-record 97 wins in 1961...next up on the list is Whitey Lockman, who won 269 games as the manager of the Tacoma Cubs from 1967-70.

RUCKER ROLLING: RHP Michael Rucker threw 2.0 scoreless innings on Sunday, his ninth consecutive shutout appearance, tied for the longest streak in the PCL this season...over his last nine outings (10.0 IP), Rucker has allowed four hits, four walks and nine strikeouts...he has not allowed a hit in five of his last six appearances, allowing just four baserunners in that span...among Triple-A pitchers with at least 10 appearances this season, Rucker's four hits allowed are tied for the second-fewest.

BULLPEN BRINGING IT: Tacoma's bullpen threw 2.0 innings of shutout relief on Wednesday, lowering the group's ERA to 2.24, the best in the minor leagues and over a full run better than the next-closest Triple-A team (Buffalo - 3.48)...Tacoma's bullpen has not allowed an earned run in 13 of the 29 games this season, and have allowed more than two earned runs just twice, most recently on April 3...it's the best start (by ERA) for a PCL bullpen through 29 games since the 2016 Rainiers bullpen had a 1.80 ERA and the second-best start for a PCL bullpen since 2005...the two home runs allowed by Tacoma's bullpen are also the fewest in the minor leagues.

FEEL SO CLOSE TO YOU RIGHT NOW: Through 29 games of the 2026 season, the Rainiers have played plenty of close games, with 22 of the 29 games being decided by two-or-fewer runs (the most in the league), 14 of which have been one-run games...the Rainiers have gone 11-11 in games decided by two-or-fewer runs and 5-9 in one-run games...10 of Tacoma's last 11 games have been decided by two-or-fewer runs.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners scored a 5-3 comeback victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night...Cole Young led the way with a two-hit game, driving in the tying and go-ahead runs in the ninth inning, part of a three-RBI game...George Kirby allowed two runs over 5.2 innings in the start, while Andres Muñoz locked down his sixth save in the win.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.