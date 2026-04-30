Chihuahuas Win Fourth Straight Game Thursday
Published on April 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 12-2 Thursday afternoon at Rio Grande Credit Union Field and set a new season high with their fourth straight win. The Chihuahuas have won seven of their last nine games.
The Chihuahuas scored twice in the top of the first on an RBI single by Nick Solak and a sacrifice fly by Nick Schnell. It was the seventh time in the past eight games that El Paso scored in the first inning. El Paso catcher Anthony Vilar went 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs in the win. Designated hitter Pablo Reyes walked in the sixth inning to move his on-base streak to all 20 games he's played this season. Mason McCoy, Nate Mondou, Sung-Mun Song and Solak all had two hits for the Chihuahuas.
The Chihuahuas scored five times in their 11-batter sixth inning. El Paso has outscored Albuquerque 35-10 in the series. The Chihuahuas' 15-15 record is the first time they've been at .500 since they were 5-5 on April 8.
Team Records: El Paso (15-15), Albuquerque (15-15)
Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. El Paso LHP Marco Gonzales (1-1, 6.89) vs. Albuquerque LHP Sean Sullivan (1-2, 5.96). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
El Paso 12 Albuquerque 2 - Thursday
WP: Gillaspie (2-1)
LP: Bellozo (0-1)
S: None
Time: 3:05
Attn: 6,509
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 30, 2026
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