Isotopes Fall to Chihuahuas, 12-2

Published on April 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The El Paso Chihuahuas plated 10 runs combined from the fifth through eighth innings, cruising to a 12-2 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Thursday afternoon. Albuquerque has dropped three consecutive ballgames.

Topes Scope: - El Paso has outscored Albuquerque 35-10 over the first three contests of this series, after the Isotopes took five of six games in El Paso from April 7-12, outscoring the Chihuahuas 58-32 in the process.

- Chad Stevens singled and walked to extend his on-base streak to 24 games with Albuquerque, and 34 contests overall dating back to September 11, 2025 with Salt Lake. Stevens is slashing .330/.427/.455 with six doubles, a triple, homer and 13 RBI for the Isotopes this season, reaching base in every game he has received at least one plate appearance.

- Adael Amador drew a walk to increase his on-base streak to 15 games. He has produced a .257/.329/.400 slashline with two doubles, a triple, two homers and 11 RBI in the span.

- Charlie Condon was 1-for-5, upping his on-base streak to 19 contests. He is slashing .250/.391/.375 during the stretch which began April 1. Condon is 4-for-30 over his last nine games and has registered just one extra-base hit in 48 plate appearances at home this season.

- Cole Carrigg had an RBI single which extended his on-base streak to 21 games. Carrigg has a slashline of .353/.421/.471 with six extra-base hits and 13 steals during his run, while reaching base in 45 of 95 plate appearances.

- Vimael Machin improved his on-base streak to 14 contests with a sixth-inning double. He is slashing .389/.492/.630 with seven doubles, two homers and 13 RBI during the stretch.

- Nic Kent tripled in the third inning, his first of the season. All four of Kent's hits in 2026 have gone for extra bases.

- The Isotopes have lost the first three games of a series for the first time since Aug. 26-28, 2025 at Sugar Land, when they went on to drop the first four. The last time it happened against El Paso was in September 2022, a seven-game set which the Chihuahuas claimed the first six contests before Albuquerque won the finale.

- Albuquerque has allowed double digits in the run column eight times this season, while relenting one run or fewer on six instances.

- The Isotopes have surrendered five or more runs in a frame 11 times in 2026, including four instances in the last eight contests.

- Albuquerque has been held to two or fewer runs seven times this year, with six occurrences at home.

- For the third time this season, the Isotopes have gone at least three consecutive games without a home run. They have just six long balls at home in 15 contests this year, four coming in one game.

- Albuquerque's pitching staff registered four strikeouts, tied for their fewest in a nine-inning contest this year (also: April 3 at Reno).

- The Isotopes finished the month of April with their record at exactly .500 for the fourth time in team history (also: 2004: 11-11; 2007: 12-12; 2009: 10-10).

On Deck: Albuquerque and El Paso continue their series Friday evening, with first pitch slated for 6:35 pm MT. In a matchup of southpaws, Sean Sullivan and Marco Gonzales are set to start for the Isotopes and Chihuahuas, respectively. A postgame fireworks show (weather permitting) is presented by Melloy Los Lunas.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 30, 2026

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