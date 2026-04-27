Mariachis Day and Jersey Giveaway, Dollar Dog Night and Two Fireworks Shows Highlight Upcoming Homestand

Published on April 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes begin their third homestand of the season tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. with the first game of a six-game set against the El Paso Chihuahuas, affiliate of the San Diego Padres. Click here to access b-roll and photos. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the homestand:

Specialty Food Item for the Homestand: Chicken Street Tacos (available at the Bullpen Cart by section 113)

Tomorrow, April 28 at 6:35 pm

Dollar Dog Night - Is a hot dog a sandwich? For just a buck a dog, you can enjoy America's favorite ballpark food at America's national pastime!

University of New Mexico basketball star Jake Hall to throw out the ceremonial first pitch

Local Locas Face Painting throughout the game by section 119

School of Rock performing Pre-Game outside of McKernan Hall

Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Wednesday, April 29 at 6:05 pm

All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Thursday, April 30 at 11:05 pm

School Day Matinee Game - Enjoy some sunshine and day baseball at the park!

Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Friday, May 1 at 6:35 pm

Gates open at 5:00 pm

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Melloy Los Lunas (music theme: local artists)

Little League Night

Pre-Game autograph session featuring Isotopes players - located just inside the third base gate from approximately 5:40 - 6:00 pm, presented by Duke City Games

Local Locas Face Painting throughout the game by section 119

Cut Masters Music DJ performing Pre-Game outside of McKernan Hall

Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Saturday, May 2 at 6:35 pm

Gates open at 5:00 pm

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by International Protective Service (music theme: 80s night)

Little League Night

ABQ Collective DJ's performing Pre-Game outside McKernan Hall

Local Locas Face Painting throughout the game by section 119

Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Sunday, May 3 at 1:35 pm

Gates open at 12:00 pm

Mariachis de Nuevo México

Adult Mariachis Jersey giveaway, courtesy of Rio Grande Credit Union Field (first 3,000 fans 16 & older)

DJ Spungy performing Pre-Game outside McKernan Hall

Local Locas Face Painting throughout the game by section 119

Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for every game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 27, 2026

Mariachis Day and Jersey Giveaway, Dollar Dog Night and Two Fireworks Shows Highlight Upcoming Homestand - Albuquerque Isotopes

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