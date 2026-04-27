Las Vegas Aviators Mason Barnett Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week (April 20-26)

Published on April 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics and '25 PCL Champions, today announced that Mason Barnett was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week (April 20-26). Barnett is the first Aviators player to receive PCL Pitcher of the Week honors in 2026!

The right-hander started against the Salt Lake Bees in game five of the six-game series on Saturday, April 25 at Las Vegas Ballpark®. He pitched 5.0 shutout innings in the no decision and allowed one hit, walked two and tied a season-high with seven strikeouts on 72 pitches (44 strikes). The lone hit was a single in the third inning by shortstop Yolmer Sánchez. The Aviators defeated the Bees, 4-0, and the pitching staff recorded their second shutout of the season.

On the season, Barnett has appeared in four games (all starts) for the Aviators and has posted a 2-0 record with a 2.29 ERA. He has allowed 14 hits and struck out 21 batters in 19.2 innings pitched. The opponents' batting average is .203 (14-for-69). He was promoted to the Athletics on April 18 and made one appearance for the Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox on April 19. He pitched 2.0 scoreless innings in relief (1 H/2 BB/1 SO). He was then optioned to Las Vegas on April 20.

Barnett has played professionally for five seasons in the Kansas City and Athletics organizations. He was acquired from Kansas City with RHP Will Klein, OF Jared Dickey for RHP Lucas Erceg on July 30, 2024. He made his Major League debut with the Athletics vs. Texas on August 30, 2025 and then recorded his first Major League victory vs. Los Angeles Angels on September 5, 2025 (5.0 IP/3 H/4 R/5 BB/8 SO). He has appeared in six career Major League games (started five) and has posted a 1-1 record with a 6.29 ERA. He has allowed 27 hits and struck out 19 batters in 24.1 innings pitched.

He was originally selected by Kansas City in the third round of 2022 First-Year Player Draft. He was ranked by Baseball America as the No. 6 prospect in the Athletics system entering the 2025 season and ranked by Baseball America as the No. 15 prospect (top 30) in the Athletics system entering the 2026 season. He attended Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama of the Southeastern Conference for three seasons (2020-22).

The Aviators, 14-11 and winners of three straight games, will embark on a Pacific Northwest road trip to face the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, April 28 - May 3.

Las Vegas Aviators ticket information and group hospitality packages are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 27, 2026

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