2026 Big League Weekend Recap

Published on March 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Saturday, March 7: Angels 3, A's 0; Attendance: 10,747 (sellout)

The Los Angeles Angels defeated the Athletics, 3-0, in the opener of the Big League Weekend Spring Training two-game series before a sellout crowd of 10,747 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Angels broke the scoreless tie with two runs in the fourth inning. Second baseman Nick Madrigal was 2-for-4, double, RBI, left fielder Wade Meckler was 2-for-3, walk, run scored and shortstop Oswald Peraza was 1-for-3, double, 2 RBI.

Athletics left-hander Gage Jump, A's No. 3 top prospect by Baseball America, suffered the loss. He pitched 3.2 innings and allowed 1 hit, 1 run, walked 2 and struck out 1 on 49 pitches (24 strikes).

Angels right-hander Ryan Johnson recorded the victory with 4.0 shutout innings. He allowed 1 hit, issued no walks, and struck out 4 on 55 pitches (39 strikes).

Athletics Shortstop Jacob Wilson was 1-for-3, double, first baseman Nick Kurtz was 1-for-3 and second baseman Jeff McNeil was 1-for-3.

Sunday, March 8: A's 7, Angels 4; Attendance: 10,606 (sellout)

The Athletics defeated the Los Angeles Angels, 7-4, in the finale of the Big League Weekend Spring Training two-game series before a sellout crowd of 10,606 at Las Vegas Ballpark. The two-game series attendance total at Las Vegas Ballpark was 21,353.

Athletics right fielder Henry Bolte (4-for-4, two doubles, HR, 2 RBI, two runs scored) hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning, to give the Athletics a 4-3 lead. Third baseman Tommy White was 3-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, three runs scored.

The Angels, trailing 1-0, scored two runs in the fourth inning on a two-run home run by catcher Logan O'Hoppe (1-for-2). Second baseman Oswald Peraza was 3-for-4, double, solo home run.

Los Angeles right-hander Jack Kochanowicz pitched 4.0 innings in the no decision and allowed 3 hits, 1 run, issued no walks, and struck out 2 on 48 pitches (35 strikes).

Athletics right-hander Aaron Civale pitched 3.2 innings in the no decision and allowed 5 hits, 2 runs, issued no walks, and struck out 4 on 60 pitches (40 strikes).

The Las Vegas Aviators, under '25 PCL Manager of the Year Fran Riordan, will open their 43rd season (1983-2025) in the Silver State against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, on Friday, March 27 at Las Vegas Ballpark.







