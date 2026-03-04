FOX5 KVVU to Televise BLW Games & A's Radio Broadcast on A's Cast, 650 KSTE - Sat-Sun, March 7-8 (Angels/A's) at Las Vegas Ballpark®

Published on March 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics and 2025 PCL Champions, announced today that FOX5 KVVU will televise locally the Spring Training two-game series at Las Vegas Ballpark® featuring the Los Angeles Angels vs. Athletics. The games will also be televised on the NBC Sports App and MLB App, on Saturday, March 7 at 1:05 p.m. and Sunday, March 8 at 1:05 p.m.

The A's will also broadcast the two-game series on A's Cast, KSTE 650, and the iHeartRadio app. The radio broadcast for Big League Weekend will feature Ken Korach, returning for his 31st season (35th year in the American League) with the A's and his 21st as the team's lead radio announcer and Johnny Daskow, beginning his fourth season with the club. Korach and Daskow will also call the action on FOX5 KVVU.

Korach's first MLB job was in Chicago, where he spent four years broadcasting games for the White Sox. He also spent six full seasons in the minor leagues, beginning in 1984 with the Red-wood Pioneers of the California League. He also worked in the Pacific Coast League in Phoenix (1986-87) and Las Vegas Stars, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres (1989-91).

He was selected as a 2023 finalist for the Ford C. Frick Award, presented by the National Baseball Hall of Fame for excellence in broadcasting. He was inducted into the Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame in September of 2019 and honored as the 2013 California Sportscaster of the Year and the 2001 Nevada Sportscaster of the

Year by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). He was inducted in 2017 into the Jewish Sports Hall of Fame of Northern California and in 2003 into the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Korach was hired in 1985 to broadcast San Jose State football on KCBS Radio and he spent 22 years doing football and basketball on radio and television for Sonoma State, San Jose State and the UNLV Runnin' Rebels.

Doskow was the voice of the Sacramento River Cats from 2001-22 and broadcast three Triple-A Champion-ships and five Pacific Coast League Championships. In February of 2025, Doskow was inducted into the Sacramento Area Baseball Hall of Fame. Before joining Sacramento, he was the radio broadcaster for the Triple-A Fresno Grizzlies (1998-2000), High Des-ert Mavericks (1996-1998), and Cedar Rapids Kernels (1993-1995).

The Aviators, under '25 PCL Manager of the Year Fran Riordan, will open their 43rd season (1983-2025) in the Silver State against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, on Friday, March 27 at Las Vegas Ballpark®.







Pacific Coast League Stories from March 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.