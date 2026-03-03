Minor League Baseball's 2026 Triple-A National Championship Game Set for Saturday, September 26th in Las Vegas

Published on March 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Las Vegas Aviators News Release







Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced that the 2026 Triple-A National Championship Game, which will feature the winners of the International League and Pacific Coast League meeting in a single-game format, will be played on Saturday, September 26th in Las Vegas. Tickets on sale now at AviatorsLV.com

The Triple-A National Championship Game, which will follow the best-of-three League Championship Series of the two leagues, will crown an overall winner of the highest level of the Minor Leagues. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

Each Triple-A season will be split into two halves, with the first half ending on June 21st and the second half commencing on June 23rd. The regular season will conclude on Sunday, September 20th. Following an off day on September 21st, the first-half winners will serve as the hosts of the pair of best-of-three LCS, which are slated to begin on Tuesday, September 22nd. The winners of the two LCS will advance to Las Vegas Ballpark, which will host the Triple-A Championship Game for the fifth consecutive season.

"The Triple-A National Championship Game is a great way to wrap up the Minor League season and Las Vegas Ballpark continues to provide the perfect setting with great crowds and a great playoff atmosphere," said Morgan Sword, MLB's Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations. "We appreciate the Las Vegas Aviators serving as host for this nationally televised game to finish the Minor League season."

"We're looking forward to another great Triple-A Championship Game with another capacity crowd here at Las Vegas Ballpark, one of the premier ballparks in all of Minor League Baseball," said Aviators President & Chief Operations Officer Don Logan.

Since the Triple-A National Championship Game's inception in 2006, the Pacific Coast League has won 10 of the 18 winner-take-all games against the International League. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins) defeated the Las Vegas Aviators (Athletics), 8-7, on a walk-off two-run home run by Jacob Berry to win the 2025 Triple-A National Championship Game.







