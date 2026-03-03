Annual High School Baseball Series Returns to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

OKLAHOMA CITY - The 16th annual High School Baseball Series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark begins this week.

The first games are scheduled for March 6, kicking off a schedule of 11 games throughout March. Admission and parking to all High School Baseball Series games are complimentary.

As part of the High School Baseball Series, the OKC Comets give teams and their fans a chance to have a professional experience complete with the use of batting cages, dugouts and state-of-the-art scoreboards. Also, each school will have a team photo taken on the field prior to the game.

"The High School Baseball Series means its officially time for baseball in Bricktown," said OKC Comets General Manager Kyle Daugherty. "Throughout the first 15 years we've had a chance to showcase outstanding players and teams, and we look forward to many more to come."

Gates open one hour prior to game time and parking will be available in the Joe Carter Lot, located at the northeast corner of Reno and Joe Carter Avenues. A full schedule of the 2026 High School Baseball Series can be found below at okccomets.com.

There are remaining opportunities for schools to schedule games during the High School Baseball Series. For more information, please contact Dakota Jacobs at (405) 218-2119 or via email at dakota.jacobs@okccomets.com.

Media interested in covering any games during the High School Baseball Series must notify the OKC Comets Communications Department. Please email communications@okccomets.com at least 24 hours in advance of the selected game.

For general information about the High School Baseball Series or 2026 OKC Comets single-game tickets, season ticket packages and group outings, call (405) 218-2182 or visit okccomets.com.

2026 HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SERIES SCHEDULE

Friday, March 6: Cimarron vs. Okeene 4 p.m.

Capitol Hill vs. Del City 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 7: Tonkawa vs. Cashion 11 a.m.

Dibble vs. Dickson 2 p.m.

Meeker vs. Hinton 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 12: Timberlake vs. Dover 7 p.m.

Friday, March 13: Sentinel vs. Frontier 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 14: Southwest Covenant vs. Minco 10 a.m.

Purcell vs. Anadarko 1 p.m.

Santa Fe South vs. Morrison 4 p.m.

Monday, March 16: Marietta vs. Indianola 7 p.m.

Gates open one hour prior to game time.







