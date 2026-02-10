2026 OKC Comets Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

OKLAHOMA CITY - Single-game tickets for all 75 of the Oklahoma City Comets' home games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark throughout the 2026 season are on sale now.

Single-game ticket prices begin at $9 and can be purchased online at okccomets.com. All single-game ticket prices in 2026 will either remain the same or decrease from 2025 prices.

The 2026 season marks the franchise's 28th season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and 11th season as the Triple-A affiliate of the reigning back-to-back World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Weekly promotions include $2 Tuesdays, Fireworks Fridays and Family Sundays. A total of 14 fireworks nights dot the schedule, including the season opener Friday, March 27 against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies). The team will have back-to-back fireworks nights as part of an Independence Day celebration July 3-4.

Giveaway nights include:

- Saturday, March 28 - Comets hat

- Friday, April 24 - Los Angeles Dodgers Celebration Night poster

- Saturday, May 23 - Y2K bucket hat

- Friday, July 3 - Comets luggage tag

- Friday, July 31 - Harry Potter scarf

- Saturday, Aug. 1 - Player bobblehead TBA

(*Available for the first 1,000 fans through the gates)

Notable theme nights include:

- Friday, April 10 - First Responders Night

- Saturday, April 11 - Bluey Night

- Friday, April 24 - OU vs. OSU Night and Dodgers Celebration Night

- Saturday, May 9 - Star Wars Night

- Saturday, June 6 - Route 66 Night

- Friday, June 19 - Heroes Night

- Saturday, June 20 - Video Game Night

- Friday, July 3 - Cosmic Tiki Night

- Saturday, July 11 - Western Heritage Night

- Tuesday, July 28 - Wrestling Night

- Friday, July 31 - Harry Potter Night

- Saturday, Sept. 12 - Fan Appreciation Night

A full list of promotions and theme nights can be found at okccomets.com.

Group and season ticket packages are also currently available. To view the complete 2026 schedule, visit okccomets.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okccomets.com.







