Oklahoma City Comets Announce 2026 Coaching Staff

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Comets, in conjunction with the Los Angeles Dodgers, have announced the 2026 Comets field staff, led by second-year manager Scott Hennessey.

The rest of the coaching staff is comprised of hitting coach Dylan Nasiatka, pitching coaches Ryan Dennick and David Anderson, bench coach Joe Thon, outfield/assistant hitting coach David Dahl, development associate Tyler Hollow and coach/bullpen catcher KJ Hallgren.

Hennessey's first Oklahoma City team in 2025 finished with the second-best overall record in the Pacific Coast League at 84-66. He recorded the 500th win of his managerial career July 23 against the Reno Aces, and he now possesses 539 wins over an eight-year managerial career between OKC and Double-A Tulsa.

Prior to joining the Comets, Hennessey served as Tulsa's manager from the middle of the 2017 season through 2024. With 455 career wins with the Drillers, he is the second-winningest manager in Tulsa professional baseball history, dating back to 1905.

In 2018, Hennessey led the Drillers to the team's first Texas League title in 20 years. The team also advanced to the Texas League Championship Series in 2017 and 2019. Hennessey's squads in Tulsa finished with a winning record in six of his seven seasons and advanced to the postseason four times.

Hennessey has been a member of the Dodgers organization since 2007, first serving as an amateur scout in Florida before transitioning to coaching in player development in 2017. Hennessey also has coaching experience at the high school and junior college levels and helped Cowley College in Kansas to back-to-back Junior College World Series titles in 1997 and 1998 as an assistant coach. Hennessey had a brief professional playing career with the Kansas City Royals organization during the 1990s.

In Nasiatka's first season as the team's hitting coach in 2025, the Comets ranked fourth among the 120 teams across Minor League Baseball in runs scored, fifth in home runs and first in walks. The team's .276 batting average was its highest in seven years, and the Comets' 936 runs were OKC's second-most by the team during the Bricktown era while the 188 home runs ranked third all-time. Nasiatka has been a minor league coach in the Dodgers organization since 2020 and has previously spent time with Double-A Tulsa, High-A Great Lakes and Single-A Rancho Cucamonga. He will also serve as the organization's assistant hitting coordinator this season.

Dennick and Anderson return for the second season as the team's pitching coaches. In 2025, the Comets pitching staff led the PCL with 1,408 strikeouts, also ranking fourth overall in the Minors and recording the team's second-most during the Bricktown era. OKC allowed the fewest home runs in the PCL and owned the second-best opponent batting average.

Dennick previously served as a pitching coach with Double-A Tulsa for three seasons between 2022-24 and was also the pitching coach for High-A Great Lakes in 2021. He pitched for Oklahoma City during the 2015 season and returned to the team as its development coach in 2018. He played for the Cincinnati Reds in 2014 and played professionally from 2009 through 2016.

Anderson enters his seventh season coaching in the Dodgers organization. In 2025, he moved up to the Triple-A level after spending the previous three seasons with High-A Great Lakes. In each of his three seasons with the Loons, Great Lakes led the Midwest League in strikeouts and finished in the top four in ERA. Anderson also has collegiate coaching experience with Muhlenberg College, Cornell University and Emory University. He served as the head coach of the Fayetteville SwampDogs of the collegiate Coastal Plain League in 2018-19.

Thon is a new addition to the staff as bench coach after holding the same role with High-A Great Lakes last season. Before joining the Dodgers organization, Thon managed in the Houston Astros minor league system for three total seasons (2022-24) between the Single-A and Double-A levels. He also holds collegiate coaching experience with the University of Houston. The son of 15-year Major League veteran and former National League All-Star Dickie Thon, Joe Thon played professionally for seven seasons between the Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals organizations.

After formally retiring from his playing career in December 2025, Dahl begins his coaching career with the Comets as an outfield coach and assistant hitting coach. The 10th overall pick of the 2012 MLB Draft and a 2019 National League All-Star with the Colorado Rockies, Dahl totaled 350 games in the Major Leagues with four different teams across parts of seven seasons. He played for Oklahoma City in 2023 and was part of the team's PCL Championship that season.

Hollow remains in his role as the team's primary first base coach and development associate, heading up the team's video department. Hallgren also returns for his second season as the team's bullpen catcher.

The team's athletic training staff is comprised of head athletic trainer Griffin Boyte and athletic trainer Josh DiLoreto. Boyte enters his fourth season with OKC and has worked in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization since 2019. DiLoreto is back for his second season with the Comets. In 2024 with El Paso, he was named the PCL Athletic Trainer of the Year by the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society. Paul Fournier enters his fifth season as the team's performance coach. Fournier has a total of 17 years of experience as a Major League strength and conditioning coach, including eight seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies. Ethan Quarles joins the performance staff after serving in the same capacity with Double-A Tulsa the previous two seasons.

