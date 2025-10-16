"Fright Nights at the Field: Curse of the Comet" Opens Tonight

Starting tonight, the OKC Comets are bringing two new experiences to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark that promise fun for every kind of fan. On Oct. 16-19, Oct. 23-26 and Oct. 29-31, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will transform into "Fright Nights at the Field: Curse of the Comet". Visitors who purchase a ticket for the after-hours experience will be guided on a walking tour of the ballpark, led by a staff member. Guests must be at least 12 years old to attend.

On Oct. 18-19 and Oct. 26-27, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will open its gates for a vibrant fall fest designed with families in mind. Guests can enjoy seasonal activities like a hay bale maze, craft stations and games, plus meet-and-greet sessions with costumed mascots. Kids are encouraged to come in costume, and parents can count on a daytime experience that's more festive than frightful.

Tickets for both "Comets Fall Festival" and "Fright Nights at the Field" are on sale now and can be purchased through okccomets.com.







