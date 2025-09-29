Ryan Ward and Esteury Ruiz Named Pacific Coast League All-Stars

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Comets outfielders Ryan Ward and Esteury Ruiz have been named 2025 Pacific Coast League All-Stars, as announced by Minor League Baseball.

Ward was also named PCL MVP Saturday, becoming the third OKC player during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998) to take the league's top honors, joining Michael Busch (2023) and Nelson Cruz (2008).

Ward led Minor League Baseball with 36 home runs, 122 RBI, 73 extra-base hits and 315 total bases. Among PCL leaders, he ranked second with 113 runs scored, third in both slugging percentage (.557) and OPS (.937) and fourth with 164 hits. He recorded the most RBI by a PCL player since 2010 and the most total bases since 2001. For the second time in his three seasons with OKC, he topped the circuit in games played (143).

Throughout the season, Ward set OKC's Bricktown era single-season records in hits, runs and RBI. He also swatted the second-most home runs in one season during the Bricktown era. The 2025 campaign capped a remarkable three-year career with OKC for Ward, who also established Bricktown era career records for home runs (90) and RBI (318).

Ruiz joined the Dodgers organization following an early season trade with the Athletics April 2. During 106 games in the PCL, Ruiz batted .304 with 16 home runs and 61 RBI. He led the league with 63 stolen bases, marking the most steals in a single season in the PCL since 1983. Ruiz ranked second in the circuit in on-base percentage (.412) and sixth in OPS (.923). Among qualified hitters, he was one of three to finish with at least a .300 batting average, .400 on-base percentage and .500 slugging percentage.

Ruiz nabbed 62 of his 63 stolen bases while playing for OKC, setting a new single-season team record during the Bricktown era. He also appeared in 19 games with Los Angeles throughout the season.

Voting for the PCL Postseason All-Star Team was conducted among league field managers.

The OKC Comets wrapped up the 2025 season with an 84-66 overall record. For more information regarding the 2026 season, please call (405) 218-1000 or visit okccomets.com.







