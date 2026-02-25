World Famous Competitive Eater Joey Chestnut Attending OKC Comets Game May 5

Published on February 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - Legendary competitive eater Joey Chestnut is scheduled to appear at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark during the Oklahoma City Comets game Tuesday, May 5. The Comets are one of several clubs on the Diamond Baseball Holdings roster welcoming Chestnut to their lineup of family-friendly ballpark experiences this season.

With the game falling on Cinco de Mayo, Chestnut will compete in a themed food challenge aligned with the holiday during the Comets game.

The Comets will face the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels) beginning at 6:05 p.m., and the game also coincides with a Bark in the Park night as well as a $2 Tuesday with select beers, sodas and bottled water on sale for $2.

"As the Triple-A affiliate of the reigning back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, we know what greatness looks like," said Comets General Manager Kyle Daugherty. "In the world of competitive eating, nobody has ever been greater than Joey Chestnut. The term 'G.O.A.T.' is overused these days, but it is completely warranted when describing Joey."

Aptly nicknamed "Jaws," the 42-year-old Chestnut holds 55 competitive eating world records, per Major League Eating. He has hoisted the famed Mustard Yellow Belt given to the winner of the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest an astounding 17 times. This past year, Chestnut devoured 70.5 hot dogs and buns in just 10 minutes to once again claim the title.

Tickets for the game are available now by visiting okccomets.com or by calling (405) 218-1000. Special VIP ticket packages including meet-and-greet opportunities and dugout packages are also now available.

To view the Comets' complete 2026 schedule, visit okccomets.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okccomets.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from February 25, 2026

World Famous Competitive Eater Joey Chestnut Attending OKC Comets Game May 5 - Oklahoma City Comets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.