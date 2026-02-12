OKC Comets Hosting Annual Job Fair Next Week

Published on February 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Comets will host the team's annual job fair for 2026 gameday staff on Thursday, Feb. 19 from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 21 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Available positions include ushers, gate attendants, ticket window attendants, field crew, cashiers, cooks, quick service managers, in-seat servers, team store staff and much more. A full list of open positions can be found below.

"The people we hire during our job fair will always be a vital piece of the fan experience at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark," said OKC Comets General Manager Kyle Daugherty. "All of our employees adhere to a level of unsurpassed customer service and are considered great teammates."

The job fair will be held in the Legends Lounge at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Interested job seekers should enter the ballpark through the glass doors adjacent to the team store located on South Mickey Mantle Drive.

The 2026 season begins March 27, with gameday employee training sessions throughout March. Those applying for any position must be available for the majority of the team's 75 home games as well as other events held throughout the year. All applicants must be at least 16 years of age.

Applicants should also be prepared to conduct an on-site interview. Resumés are encouraged but not required.

For more information on the 2026 OKC Comets job fair, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-1000.

AVAILABLE POSITIONS

CUSTOMER SERVICE

Ticket Scanners

Ushers

Venue Attendants

Security

Parking Attendants

TICKET OFFICE

Gameday Ticket Sellers

FOOD SERVICE

Concessions and Premium Cooks

Catering Supervisors

In-Seat Servers & Runners

Suite Runners

Venue Attendants/Servers

Storeroom Attendants (Warehouse)

TEAM STORE

Merchandising Sales Associates

BALLPARK OPERATIONS

Grounds Crew Assistants

Clubhouse Staff

Bat Boys/Girls







