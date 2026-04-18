OKC Comets Game Notes - April 18, 2026

Published on April 18, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (10-9) vs. Albuquerque Isotopes (10-9)

Game #20 of 150/First Half #20 of 75/Road #11 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Jackson Ferris (0-0, 8.53) vs. ABQ-RHP Valente Bellozo (0-0, 9.00)

Saturday, April 18, 2026 | Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, N.M. | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets picked up their fifth win in the last seven games last night and will look to take the series lead against the Albuquerque Isotopes when the teams play at 7:35 p.m. CT at Isotopes Park...The six-game series is tied, 2-2, after an OKC victory Friday night that followed back-to-back wins by Albuquerque.

Last Game: In a game that saw both teams put up an eight-run inning and nearly included a 10-run comeback, the Oklahoma City Comets held on for a 13-12 thriller against the Albuquerque Isotopes Friday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Oklahoma City started the scoring in the third inning with RBI singles from Zach Ehrhard and Nick Senzel to jump ahead 2-0. Albuquerque cut that lead to one on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third. Jack Suwinski got the run back with a run-scoring single in the fourth inning. Leading 3-2 in the fifth inning, the Comets sent 12 batters to the plate, scoring eight runs on seven hits, extending their lead to 11-2. Oklahoma City's big frame was highlighted by two hits from Ryan Fitzgerald, with his second being a bases-clearing triple. After Albuquerque scored a run in the bottom of the fifth, the Comets added a pair of runs to start the sixth inning, making the score 13-3. Albuquerque staged a massive comeback in the seventh inning, sending 13 batters to the dish with eight of them drawing walks. The Isotopes scored eight runs in the frame, cutting Oklahoma City's lead to 13-11. The Isotopes continued to rally in the ninth inning, scoring a run with two outs and putting the tying run at third base. Comets reliever Jordan Weems ended the threat with a game-ending strikeout of Blaine Crim.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Jackson Ferris (0-0) makes his third Triple-A start and first on the road...Ferris last pitched April 12 vs. Round Rock, receiving a no decision after tossing 3.0 innings with four runs on four hits, four walks and two strikeouts in a 12-11 OKC win...He entered the season ranked as the Dodgers' No. 5 prospect by Baseball America and No. 7 by MLB Pipeline as well as the organization's top left-handed pitching prospect...Ferris made two February starts in Spring Training before being scratched from a scheduled March start due to an adductor issue and assigned to Minor League Camp March 10...He spent the 2025 season with Double-A Tulsa, going 10-7 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and .246 BAA in 26 games (24 starts). He ranked among the top three Dodgers organization leaders in wins (1st), starts (2nd), IP (2nd, 126.0), ERA (3rd), strikeouts (3rd, 135) and BAA (T-3rd)...He was traded to the Dodgers from the Chicago Cubs with OF Zyhir Hope in exchange for IF Michael Busch and RHP Yency Almonte Jan. 11, 2024...Ferris was originally drafted by the Cubs in the second round (47th overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft out of IMG Academy.

Against the Isotopes: 2026: 4-3 2025: 10-8 All-time: 168-138 At ABQ: 76-75

This is the second series between the two clubs in 2026 and first six-game series...After falling on Opening Day, Oklahoma City won back-to-back games to take a 2-1 series win March 27-29 in OKC. The Comets were led by Ryan Fitzgerald (.385 AVG, 1 HR, 9 RBI) and James Tibbs III (.615 AVG, 2 HR, 8 RBI)...This marks one of two trips the Comets will make to Isotopes Park during the first half of the season (May 12-17)...The Comets won the 2025 series between the teams, 10-8, with eight of OKC's 10 wins decided by three runs or less and with eight of those contests via one-run victories...The Comets have won back-to-back season series against Albuquerque, as well as five of the last seven, with the Isotopes last winning the 2023 series...Since 2022, OKC is 26-14 over the last 40 games at Isotopes Park, going 5-0-1 in series. That includes an 18-7 record across the last three seasons. However, this series marked the first time OKC has lost consecutive games in Albuquerque since April 27-28, 2024.

Getting Offensive: The Comets offense equaled its season-high with 13 runs Friday, hitting the mark for the fourth time this season and first since March 31 in Las Vegas. Last night was also the third time this season that Oklahoma City scored 13 runs against Albuquerque, having also done so March 28 and March 29 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...All nine Comets hitters recorded at least one hit and scored once last night, while seven hitters picked up a RBI...The Comets tallied an eight-run inning fifth inning, marking the second time they have recorded an eight-run inning in the last five games, also doing so April 12 vs. Round Rock. The seven hits during the rally marked a season high for hits in one inning...The combined 25 runs scored in last night's game was the highest total in an OKC game this year. The previous high mark was 23, set just five days prior during a 12-11 win vs. Round Rock April 12...The Comets offense leads all of Triple-A with a .291 AVG, 126 runs scored and 192 hits through 19 games as the team has six games with double-digit runs scored and nine games with 12 or more hits...OKC's 65 extra-base hits lead the PCL and the team's 25 home runs are tied with El Paso for most in the league...The Comets went 8-for-16 with runners in scoring position Friday and are batting .375 (27-for-72) with RISP over the last six games.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald became the first OKC hitter with two hits in the same inning this season last night, recording a leadoff single and bases-clearing triple in the fifth inning. Fitzgerald finished the game 2-for-5 with three RBI and as he picked up his team-leading 11th multi-hit game of the season as well as his fourth in the last six games (9-for-29)...His 31 hits and 24 RBI both lead all players across the Minors to begin the season, while his 46 total bases are second-most in the league and fourth overall in MiLB.

Ehr Wolf: Zach Ehrhard finished 2-for-5 with three RBI and is now 10-for-20 with one double, two homers and eight RBI over his last four starts. He has multiple hits in three of four games to open this series and at least three RBI in two of those games (7-for-17, 7 RBI)...Overall this season he is batting .338 with 7 XBH and 14 RBI in 16 games.

A Miller's Tale: Noah Miller drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning yesterday, finishing 1-for-4 with a triple, RBI and two runs. He has started the current series 7-for-16 with eight RBI...Miller extended his on-base streak to 19 games - the longest streak in the PCL this season. This is the longest on-base streak by a Comets player since Alex Freeland reached base in 22 straight games July 10-Sept. 16, 2025 with OKC...This is Miller's longest on-base streak since 2022 when he reached base in a career-best 24 consecutive games with Single-A Fort Myers (MIN) in the Florida State League...He paces the Comets and ranks tied for second in the PCL with 15 walks...Over his last 13 games, Miller is 17-for-44 (.386) with 11 walks and 12 RBI.

Mound Maladies: The Comets allowed a season-high 12 runs last night, allowing double-digit runs for the third time this season and nine or more runs for the fourth time in the last six games (51 R)...OKC allowed eight runs in the seventh inning for the most runs scored by an opposing team in an inning this season and the most runs allowed in an inning since Tacoma scored 10 runs in the sixth inning of a 12-10 Comets' win Sept. 18, 2025...The Comets' 122 runs allowed and 190 hits allowed are both second-most among PCL teams...The Comets issued 12 walks in Friday's game, hitting double digits for the third time this season. Ten of the Isotopes' walks last night occurred between the seventh and ninth innings, including four with the bases loaded, and each of the last six runners to score for the Isotopes reached base via walk. This is the second time OKC has walked at least 12 batters in a game, along with March 31 at Las Vegas (13). It's the third time during the MLBAM stat-tracking era (since 2005) OKC has had multiple games with 12 or more walks in a season (2025, 2022, 2015)...OKC's 116 walks allowed this season are most in the Minors...The combined 7.15 ERA and 2.08 WHIP by Comets relievers this season are highest in Triple-A as are their 83 walks in 84.1 IP...Since tossing a shutout April 10 against Round Rock, the Comets have surrendered 51 runs, 64 hits and 46 walks over the last six games (52.0 IP). During that time, the bullpen has given up 32 runs and 30 hits across 22.1 innings. In that same span, 17 of 24 inherited runner have scored...Including yesterday, of the six times OKC has allowed an inning of four-plus runs, five of them have occurred in the seventh or eighth inning. The team has allowed at least one inning of three-plus runs in 14 of 19 games this season, including seven of the last nine. Opponents have recorded an inning of at least four runs in five of the last six games.

Around the Horn: Friday marked the first time since April 23, 2024 OKC won a game when allowing at least 12 runs, last done during a 17-13 win also in Albuquerque...James Tibbs III drove in a run for a second straight game last night. Each of his last three hits have gone for extra bases and his 15 total extra-base hits this season lead the PCL. He also leads the league with 57 total bases and 20 runs scored, while his nine home runs are tied for first in the league with Tacoma's Patrick Wisdom (currently with Seattle)...Austin Gauthier finished 2-for-5 with a stolen base and scored two runs Friday, extending his hitting streak to six games. During the stretch, Gauthier is 9-for-24 with two doubles and five RBI.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 18, 2026

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