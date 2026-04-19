Albuquerque's Five-Run Eighth Sparks 8-6 Comeback Win

Published on April 18, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - With the Isotopes trailing, 6-3, entering the bottom of the eighth inning, Albuquerque plated five runs on two hits, three walks and one error to claim an 8-6 victory over Oklahoma City Saturday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes are 8-3 in their last 11 games and have won 10 of their last 15 contests since starting 1-4.

-The Isotopes stole six bases on the night, the second time in 2026 with six swipes in a contest (also: March 29 at Oklahoma City). The club has 33 stolen bases on the year, fourth-most in Triple-A. Fourteen of Albuquerque's 33 steals on the year have come against the Comets. The Isotopes have stolen multiple bags in eight games.

-The three-run deficit is the second-largest comeback win on the year (biggest: four, April 16 vs. Oklahoma City).

-Albuquerque plated five runs in the eighth inning, the first time the club has scored five-plus runs in the eighth or ninth inning when trailing since May 17, 2025, vs. Tacoma (five in ninth, 7-6 walk-off win).

-Chad Stevens went 2-for-3 to extend his hit streak to 13 games, the longest active in-season streak in MiLB. During the stretch he is slashing .429/.491/.653 with six doubles, one triple, one homer, six RBI and three stolen bases. Has multiple hits in seven of the 13 games, including three-straight. Has six multi-hit games during the streak. Also has a 16-game on-base streak in 2026, tied for the fourth-longest active in-season streak in MiLB. Has a 26-game on-base streak dating back to September 11, 2025, with Salt Lake.

-Drew Avans went 1-for-2 with three walks and two stolen bases. Has seven walks in his last two games. Since starting the year 4-for-26, he is 5-for-13 with two doubles, three RBI and nine walks in his last four games.

-Adael Amador went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a walk. Has an RBI in four-straight games. Has 21 hard hit balls on the year, tied for the team lead.

-Sterlin Thompson collected two hits, an RBI, walk and stolen base. Has just one extra-base hit in his last 15 games (triple, April 7 at El Paso). In his last 107 Triple-A games, .324/.424/.549 with 25 doubles, eight triples, 16 homers and 64 RBI.

-The Isotopes drew nine walks on the night and have registered 21 over the last two contests. On the year, the club has recorded 100 walks, eighth-most in Triple-A.

-Over the club's last 11 games, the Isotopes have scored 97 runs on 130 hits, and tallying a .317/.410/.510 slash line, all tops among Triple-A teams. Albuquerque has scored 25 more runs than the teams tied for the second-most during the stretch (Louisville and Reno).

-Albuquerque is just 1.0 game back of first place amongst all 10 Triple-A teams (first place tie: Las Vegas, 11-7, and Sugar Land, 12-8).

-Oklahoma City's Jack Suwinski belted two homers, the second two-homer contest allowed by the Isotopes in 2026 (other: Jonah Tibbs, March 29 at Oklahoma City).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Comets meet for the series finale tomorrow at 1:35 pm MT at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to start Sean Sullivan while Oklahoma City is slated to start Cole Irvin.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 18, 2026

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