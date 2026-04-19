Chihuahuas Suspended by Rain Saturday in Round Rock

Published on April 18, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas played two innings Saturday night at Dell Diamond in Round Rock before the game was halted by rain with the score tied 1-1. The game will be continued on Sunday at 12:05 p.m. CDT / 11:05 a.m. MDT.

Sunday's regularly scheduled game will be seven innings in length and will be played after the completion of the suspended game.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 18, 2026

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