Chihuahuas Rock Express

Published on April 15, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas held the Round Rock Express to only two hits in their 14-1 victory Wednesday night at Dell Diamond. The teams have split the first two games of the series.

The Chihuahuas faced only one batter over the minimum through eight innings and Round Rock didn't have a runner reach second base in that time. Jackson Wolf struck out five in his three-inning start for El Paso and Logan Gillaspie struck out four in his three hitless relief innings. Eli Villalobos also pitched two hitless, scoreless innings for the Chihuahuas. El Paso struck out 12 batters, which was two shy of their season high.

Rodolfo Duran, Pablo Reyes and Samad Taylor all pulled home runs to left field for the Chihuahuas. Duran's home run was his third of the season and his second in his last three games. El Paso batted around in the second inning and scored five runs. The Chihuahuas' 13-run win was their biggest margin of victory this season.

Team Records: El Paso (7-10), Round Rock (5-12)

Next Game: Thursday at 5:45 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso RHP Griffin Canning (0-0, 3.18) vs. Round Rock RHP Dane Acker (0-0, 0.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and

El Paso 14 Round Rock 1 - Wednesday

WP: Gillaspie (1-1)

LP: Stephan (1-2)

S: None

Time: 2:49

Attn: 3,170







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 15, 2026

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