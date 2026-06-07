Chihuahuas Win, 11-2, Saturday to End Losing Streak

Published on June 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas piled up 16 hits in their 11-2 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Saturday night at Southwest University Park. The win snapped El Paso's season-long five-game losing streak.

Sean Boyle pitched 3.1 shutout innings for the Chihuahuas and struck out a season-high seven batters. Miguel Cienfuegos also set a new season high with four strikeouts in two perfect relief innings.

The Chihuahuas went 9-for-20 with runners in scoring position and had more hits with runners in scoring position Saturday than they did in the first four games of the series combined. El Paso's six doubles on Saturday was a new season high. The bottom four hitters of El Paso's order reached base 15 times in 20 plate appearances Saturday.

Box Score: Gameday: Space Cowboys 2, Chihuahuas 11 Final Score (06/06/2026)

Team Records: Sugar Land (27-35), El Paso (26-36)

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Brandon McPherson (0-1, 7.30) vs. El Paso RHP Germán Márquez (0-0, 0.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 6, 2026

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