Bees Reliever Samy Natera Jr. Called up to Los Angeles Angels

Published on June 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, Utah - The Los Angeles Angels selected the contract of Salt Lake Bees left-handed reliever Samy Natera Jr. on Friday, setting the stage for his Major League debut after a dominant start to the 2026 season.

Natera Jr., 26, becomes the second Salt Lake Bee to be called up to make their Major League debut with the Angels this season, joining right-handed pitcher George Klassen (April 25).

The native of Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, has been one of the Pacific Coast League's most effective relievers this season, posting a 5-0 record with a 3.00 ERA in 20 appearances out of the Salt Lake bullpen.

Natera Jr. led all Pacific Coast League relievers with 44 strikeouts at the time of his call-up and was the first Bees reliever since Ryan Miller in 2024 to total five wins in a single season doing so before the calendar turned to June.

His promotion comes on the heels of an outstanding month of May in which he went 3-0 with a 1.17 ERA over 15.1 innings. During the month, he allowed just two earned runs on 10 hits while striking out 24 and walking five. Natera Jr. opened May with five consecutive scoreless appearances, covering 9.2 innings while striking out 17 batters and issuing just one walk.

Earlier this season, Natera Jr. earned his first Triple-A victory by tossing two scoreless innings against Sacramento, striking out three while allowing no hits.

Most recently, he recorded his first Triple-A save on June 2 against Albuquerque, striking out five of the six batters he faced. It marked his first save at any professional level since August 24, 2025, while pitching for Double-A Rocket City.

Natera Jr. also represented Team Mexico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, his first appearance in a major international competition. He made two relief appearances during the tournament, totaling 1.1 innings. In his international debut against Great Britain, he helped Mexico secure an 8-2 victory before returning three days later to throw a scoreless inning against Team USA, striking out Cal Raleigh.

After beginning his professional career with High-A Tri-City, he logged 83.2 innings and earned a promotion to Double-A Rocket City. He reached Triple-A Salt Lake during the 2025 season and quickly established himself as one of the organization's top relief prospects.

Natera Jr. was selected to the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game following the 2024 season after posting a 0.87 ERA with 15 strikeouts over his first 10.1 innings at High-A. He finished that season with a 4.20 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 83.2 innings.

He returned to Rocket City in 2025 and continued his ascent, posting a 2.64 ERA with 68 strikeouts in 47.2 innings before earning a promotion to Salt Lake, where he finished the year with 9.1 innings at the Triple-A level.

The Angels selected Natera Jr. in the 17th round of the 2022 MLB Draft with the 508th overall pick out of New Mexico State University. During his sophomore season with the Aggies, he earned National Player of the Week honors from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and National Pitcher of the Week recognition from the College Baseball Foundation.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 6, 2026

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