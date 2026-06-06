OKC Comets Game Notes - June 6, 2026

Published on June 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Round Rock Express (26-35) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (34-26)

Game #61 of 150/First Half #61 of 75/Home #31 of 75

Pitching Probables: RR-RHP Jose Corniell (0-2, 8.66) vs. OKC-LHP Charlie Barnes (1-1, 1.17)

Saturday, June 6, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets continue their series against the Round Rock Express at 6:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, meeting for the fifth time in their six-game series. The Express lead the series, 3-1, and the Comets are on the verge of losing their first series since late April and losing their first series against Round Rock since a three-game set July 19-21, 2024...Tonight is Route 66 Night as the Comets honor the 100-year anniversary of the naming of the famous highway that runs through Oklahoma City.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets fell behind by five runs and made some noise late in the game, but ultimately lost to the Round Rock Express, 6-4, Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Round Rock jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third inning with a pair of two-run homers by Jonah Bride and Cooper Johnson - both with two outs. The Express scored again in the fourth inning to make it 5-0. The Comets netted a run in the sixth inning on a fielder's choice, but the Express got the run back in the seventh inning, scoring on a wild pitch. The Comets scored once in the eighth inning and entered the bottom of the ninth inning trailing, 6-2. James Tibbs III hit a two-run homer, and the Comets later put the tying runs on base with one out, but couldn't complete the comeback.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Charlie Barnes (1-1) is slated to make his third start with Oklahoma City...He last pitched for the Comets May 30 in Sugar Land, picking up the win as he limited the Space Cowboys to one run on five hits over 5.0 innings. He struck out four batters and did not issue a walk...The lefty joined the Dodgers after being claimed off waivers from Chicago (NL) May 9. He was initially optioned to OKC but did not appear in a game before he was recalled by LAD. Barnes pitched in two games for the Dodgers out of the bullpen, tossing a combined 2.0 scoreless innings with one hit, one walk and one strikeout while pitching on consecutive nights against the Angels May 15-16...Barnes appeared in seven games (four starts) with Triple-A Iowa and made one appearance for the Cubs, marking his first big league appearance since 2021 with Minnesota...Barnes split last season between the KBO's Lotte Giants and Triple-A Louisville (CIN). Before returning to the U.S. in the middle of last season, Barnes spent all of 2022-24 in Korea with Lotte...Barnes was originally drafted by Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Clemson University.

Against the Express: 2026: 10-6 2025: 12-6 All-time: 213-163 At OKC: 99-83

The Comets and Express meet for their third of four series this season, including the last of three series against one another during the first half...OKC took the first two series, winning four of six games in OKC April 7-12 and then five of six games at Dell Diamond April 28-May 3...This week marked the first time Round Rock started a series against OKC up 2-0 since sweeping a series-opening doubleheader April 10, 2024 at Dell Diamond, and now the Express have won three of the first four games of a six-game series against OKC for the first time in four years...Nine of the 16 games during the season series have been decided by one run, including seven of the 10 games so far in OKC...The Comets won the 2025 series between the teams, including winning five of the final six meetings June 17-22 in OKC, with three of the wins coming by one run...The Comets are 5-0-2 in the last seven head-to-head series with the Express (28-14), including wins in three straight series going back to last season (14-4). OKC has not dropped a series to Round Rock since a three-game set July 19-21, 2024 and has not lost a six-game series since Aug. 30-Sept. 4, 2022 but will need to win today and tomorrow to avoid losing the current series.

Slowing Their Roll: After going 13-3 between May 14-31 leading up to the current series, the Comets have matched their loss total within the first four games against the Express. It's the first time this season the Comets have lost three of four games to begin a series...The Comets are now 7-6 over the last 13 games following a season-best seven-game winning streak...Oklahoma City is still a league-best 21-10 since April 30. Five of OKC's six losses during the last 20 games have been by two runs or less (11 R total), along with eight of the last 10 losses over the last 31 games...The Comets were a season-low three games below .500 at 13-16 following a loss April 29. OKC's 13 total wins were tied for the second-fewest in the PCL and OKC sat in eighth place in the overall league standings. Now OKC's 34 wins rank tied for second-most in the league and the team has ascended to third place in the overall league standings...The Comets played their 60th game of the season last night and finished with at least 34 wins through the first 60 games for a fifth consecutive season. OKC went 35-25 in 2025, 34-26 in 2024, 42-18 in 2023 and 37-23 in 2022 through 60 games.

Home-Less: The Comets are now 2-5 over their last seven games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. During that time, the team has batted .195 (43-for-220) with 28 runs and has gone 11-for-52 (.212) with runners in scoring position, including 1-for-11 last night...The Comets have now played exactly 30 games at home and on the road. Although the home record is a bit worse at 16-14 compared to 18-12 in road games, the offensive production is noticeably different. The team's home batting average (.245) is 46 points lower than the road batting average (.291) and the OPS falls from .866 on the road to .772 at home. OKC has scored 43 more runs on the road and has hit 11 more home runs.

Hard-Line: Zach Ehrhard drew a walk in the fifth inning last night to extend his on-base streak to 26 games. It's the longest on-base streak of his career and the longest by an Oklahoma City player since Esteury Ruiz reached base in 33 straight games June 22-Sept. 5, 2025. It is also the second-longest active on-base streak in the league. During the streak, Ehrhard is batting .322 (29-for-90) with 17 RBI, 20 runs, 10 extra-base hits, 24 walks and a .470 OBP...Ehrhard went 0-for-4 Friday, but since May 13 (18 G), he is batting .400 (24-for-60) with nine extra-base hits, 16 RBI, 17 walks and 16 runs scored while hitting safely in 15 of the 18 games.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III hit his league-leading 18th home run of the season last night. The reigning PCL Player of the Week has now hit six home runs in the last eight games and seven home runs in the last 10 games. The homer Friday was his first at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since April 26 against Tacoma and his sixth of the season in OKC, as his other 12 homers have come on the road...Tibbs leads all Triple-A players with 36 extra-base hits, 145 total bases and 56 runs scored, while his 18 homers pace the PCL and he ranks tied for first in the league with 42 walks and ranks second in SLG (.647) and OPS (1.075)...His seven homers since May 26 are most among all players in the Minors.

Dinger Details: The Comets have homered in 10 of the last 11 games, hitting a league-high 20 home runs since May 24. Oklahoma City has also homered in three consecutive games and has hit multiple homers in six of the last eight games (16 HR)...In the 19 games since May 15, the Comets have hit a league-leading 33 homers and the second-most in Triple-A during the span...Overall this season, the Comets' 77 homers in 60 games are second-most in the league.

Bump on the Bump: The Comets have allowed 19 runs over the last three games after limiting opponents to eight runs over the previous five games combined. This is the first time the Comets have allowed four or more runs in three straight games since a five-game stretch May 5-9 against Salt Lake in OKC...Entering Wednesday, Comets pitchers had allowed three runs or less in eight of the previous nine games (19 R) and nine of the previous 11 games (26 R), allowing the fewest runs in Triple-A during the span...Following the second inning Wednesday night, the Comets had not allowed a multi-run inning in 47 straight innings, but Round Rock has collected five multi-run innings across the last 25 innings, including four rallies of at least three runs...When the Comets allow a three-plus run inning this season, the team is 15-20, compared to 19-6 when they don't.

On the Mend: Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Tommy Edman continued his Major League Rehab Assignment Friday, going 0-for-4 with a walk while playing the entire game at third base. It marked the first time Edman played all nine innings during his rehab assignment...Edman is 7-for-24 with a homer and two RBI through seven games with the Comets. He had hit safely in each of his first six games until last night.

Around the Horn: There was a not a single 1-2-3 inning completed by either team last night, and in 12 of 18 half-innings, at least two batters reached base. The Comets and Express combined for 21 hits, 17 walks and 25 runners left on base...OKC pitchers recorded 11 K's last night and the Comets' 160 strikeouts since May 19 (16 G) lead the league.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 6, 2026

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