Comets Hold off Aces to End Skid

Published on June 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets built a seven-run lead but had to withstand a furious charge by the Reno Aces in 9-8 win Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field. Reno (2-1/34-44) took a first-inning lead for a third straight game when Ryan Waldschmidt hit a two-run homer. The Comets (1-2/42-35) put together a six-run third inning, first tying the game on consecutive hits from Noah Miller and James Tibbs III before Austin Gauthier hit a grand slam. The Comets scored three runs in the fifth inning, highlighted by RBI doubles from Taylor Young and Tibbs. Reno stormed back with a five-run sixth inning - all scoring with two outs. The Aces' rally continued in the seventh inning, plating another run to trim the Comets' lead to 9-8. OKC had a chance to extend the lead with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth inning but could not convert. Paul Gervase kept the Aces scoreless in the bottom of the ninth inning to lock up the win.

Of Note: -The Comets ended a three-game losing streak while playing in its fourth straight one-run game.

-The Comets scored their most runs since an 11-run effort June 13 at Charlotte. Across the nine games following that night, the Comets were held to a combined 40 runs (4.4 per game)...With six runs in the third inning, OKC recorded its highest-scoring inning since May 21, also against the Aces.

-Austin Gauthier went 1-for-3 with a grand slam and two walks, extending his current hitting streak to seven games (12-for-24). The grand slam was the first of Gauthier's career, and he matched a career high with four RBI, last doing so May 26, 2023 with High-A Great Lakes at Peoria...It was also the first time Gauthier went deep since April 21 vs. Tacoma, and it was OKC's sixth grand slam of the season.

-Noah Miller went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI. He's now riding a six-game hitting streak, going 9-for-22 with two doubles, a triple and two RBI.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips continued his Major League Rehab Assignment. He pitched on consecutive nights for the first time and struck out Jose Fernandez swinging to strand a runner at second base in the seventh inning. Phillips threw four pitches (three strikes)...Through nine relief outings with the Comets, Phillips has tossed 7.1 innings with eight hits, two earned runs, five walks and seven strikeouts.

-Griffin Lockwood-Powell, James Tibbs III and Taylor Young each finished with multi-hit games.

Next Up: Oklahoma City aims to even the series against Reno starting Friday at 8:35 p.m. CT at Greater Nevada Field. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 26, 2026

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