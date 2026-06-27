Chihuahuas Hit Three Homers in 8-1 Win Friday in Sugar Land

Published on June 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 8-1 Friday night for their first win of the second half. San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in his first MLB Injury Rehab game with the Chihuahuas this season.

Chihuahuas starter Jackson Wolf allowed one run in five innings and struck out eight batters, one shy of his season high. Ethan Routzahn and Alek Jacob both pitched two scoreless innings out of the Chihuahuas' bullpen. El Paso center fielder Carlos Rodríguez walked in the first inning to move his on-base streak to 34 games.

El Paso catcher Blake Hunt went 2-for-5 with a two-run double and a two-run homer and he has three extra base hits in his six at-bats since being optioned by San Diego. Left fielder Pablo Reyes went 1-for-4 with a walk and a double, his 19th double this season, which is the fourth-most in the Pacific Coast League. Clay Dungan hit a pinch-hit home run in the eighth inning, El Paso's first since Marcos Castañon on April 10.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 8, Space Cowboys 1 Final Score (06/26/2026)

Team Records: El Paso (1-3, 36-43), Sugar Land (3-1, 35-43)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Constellation Field. El Paso RHP Jhony Brito (1-0, 1.32) vs. Sugar Land RHP Cristian Javier (MLB Rehab). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 26, 2026

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