E-Train Take Two of Three to Open Second Half Against Rainiers

Published on June 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

Round Rock C Austin Wynns tallied his first RBI with the Express on a single through the right side to start the scoring in the second. Three pitches later, DH Cooper Johnson belted a three-run homer for a 4-0 E-Train advantage.

SS Cam Cauley and 2B Josh Smith recorded back-to-back doubles to start the third. Smith's double sent Cauley home and Round Rock led 5-0.

The Rainiers put a run on the board in the bottom half of the third. SS Brock Rodden led off with a single and moved to third on a 3B Keyber Rodriguez fielding error. CF Victor Labrada hit a sacrifice fly to left and Tacoma trailed 5-1.

Wynns drove in two runs in the top half of the sixth with a double to left, extending the lead to 7-1.

Tacoma added a run in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single from LF Spencer Packard.

Round Rock 3B Keyber Rodriguez responded with a solo homer to lead off the ninth. Rodriguez's third home run of the season sent it to a final of 8-2.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: Round Rock now owns a 2-1 series lead over Tacoma halfway through the 6-game set...are 4-5 with 3 games remaining in their season-long, 12-game road stint...are 5-5 in their last 10, 6-9 in their last 15 and 9-11 in their last 20 G.

LHP DUSTIN SAENZ: (W, 2.1 IP, H, R, SO, 29 pitches, 21 strikes) allowed a hit and an unearned run in 2.1 innings of work as the 1st man out of the bullpen...2.1 innings ties his longest outing of the season from 5/12 with Double-A Frisco...recorded 1st-pitch strikes to 6 of 9 batters faced...has held opponents to 1 run or less in 4 of 5 outings with the Express.

RHP AIDAN ANDERSON: (2.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, BB, SO, 42 pitches, 27 strikes) entered with an out in the bottom of the 4th...after allowing a double, a walk and a single, escaped the bases-loaded jam by inducing a 6-4-3 double play...retired 6 of the next 7 batters faced...2.2 IP is his longest outing of the season.

DH COOPER JOHNSON: recorded his 7th home run of the season with a 3-run shot in the 2nd inning...7 HR is tied with INF Jonah Bride for 2nd on the Express...passes his Triple-A season-high from last season...slashing .264/.316/.509 in 13 games this month.

C AUSTIN WYNNS: (2-4, 2B, 3 RBI, R, SB) drove in 3 runs in his 2nd game with the Express...recorded an RBI single in the 2nd and drove in 2 with his double in the 6th...is now 3-for-7 with a strikeout and a stolen base in 2 games with Round Rock.

NOTES: The Round Rock offense now owns an .824 OPS in June with 27 home runs (T-2nd in the PCL)...move to 26-23 when recording a home run and 11-8 with multiple homers.

NEXT GAME: Friday, June 26 at Tacoma FIRST PITCH: 9:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Cheney Stadium

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 26, 2026

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