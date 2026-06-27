Late Offensive Surge Lifts Bees to Shutout Series-Tying Win

Published on June 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Salt Lake broke open a scoreless pitcher's duel with a six-run outburst over the final three innings, cruising to a 6-0 victory over Albuquerque. The third shutout performance of the season by Salt Lake evened the six-game series at two games apiece.

Salt Lake 6, Albuquerque 0

WP: Houston Harding (2-0)

LP: Eiberson Castellano (2-1)

Key Performers

Yolmer Sanchez: 2-4, RBI, BB

Nelson Rada: 1-4, 2 RBI, 2 RBI, R, BB

Ryan Nicholson: 1-4, 2B, RBI, R:

Jared Southard: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

Game Summary

Game four of the set started with a pitcher's duel. It wasn't only the pitchers but both defenses making great plays. One of the play's was Nelson Rada covering 89 feet to track down an extra base hit while crashing into the centerfield wall.

Both sides traded zeroes until the top of the seventh inning when Ryan Nicholson hit a ground rule double to plate the first run of the game. Rada came through a couple batters later with a two run single down the third base line to put the Bees up three.

The merry-go-round continued with RBI singles by Yolmer Sánchez and Jeimer Candelario. Salt Lake finished with a five spot to go up five runs headed to the bottom of the seventh.

Albuquerque broke a streak of 10 straight retired with a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh from Connor Capel before Jared Southard stepped in to distinguish any Isotope rally with a strikeout to end the inning.

In the eighth, Salt Lake threatened again by putting runners in scoring position with only one out. The Bees extended their lead to 6-0 after a wild throw to the plate allowed Omar Martinez to slide in safely with the team's sixth run.

Salt Lake maintained that six-run cushion as Jared Southard retired seven of the eighth batters he faced to finish the night, retiring the side in order in the ninth to secure the victory and pull the Bees even in the series.

Game Notes

The Bees capture their third shutout win of the season and second over Albuquerque this season. All three shutouts have come within the last 19 games Salt Lake has played. Both shutouts versus the Isotopes have come on Friday nights (June 5 vs. ABQ, 1-0 W), the day of the week where they have 11 wins. That total is tied with the Knoxville Smokies (Double-A) and Atlanta Braves (MLB) for the most victories in professional baseball on Friday.

Salt Lake was held scoreless through the first five innings for the fourth consecutive game. It is the longest such streak since July 13-20, 2025 (vs. Sacramento, at Sugar Land) that the Bees have tallied (Salt Lake was held scoreless through six innings in that previous four-game stretch).

The Bees held the Isotopes to three hits, tied for Salt Lake's season game-low as a staff (May 26 at Round Rock; April 18 vs. Sugar Land). Only tonight and the Round Rock results have occurred in nine-inning contests (Sugar Land game was the second game of a Friday doubleheader).

Starter Caden Dana finished with his start with the most innings he's thrown since his six frames on June 5 against Albuquerque. The righty spun four innings of no run baseball while striking out three and giving up just one hit.

Nelson Rada led-off the game with an eight pitch walk to give Salt Lake their first baserunner of the game. The free pass was Rada's 40th of the season and his 70th in his career at the Triple-A level. He paces the squad among those currently active. Rada knocked in two on a seventh-inning single giving him his first multi-RBI performance this month and first since May 29 at Round Rock.

The game's third batter, Yolmer Sánchez, pushed his on-base streak to eight games with a walk. It was his 695th professional free pass as he sits just five away from the 700 walk milestone. Tonight's left fielder extended his hit streak to three games with a base hit up the middle in the sixth. Sánchez recorded another multi-hit performance, singling in his 400th career Triple-A run in the seventh inning.

Bryce Teodosio singled in his first at-bat and 100th Triple-A at-bat of the season, moving his hit streak to three games. The outfielder has hit safely in five of his last six games including a pair of multi-hit efforts this week. In the state of New Mexico this season, Teodosio is batting .455 (5-for-11) with a 1.083 OPS.

Ben Gobbel doubled and now has a two-base knock in four of his last five games. Tonight's two-bagger is his fifth career at the Triple-A level and fourth over his last contests. Gobbel has reached in all 14 games with Salt Lake and hit safely in five consecutive batting .318 during his hit streak.

Ryan Nicholson undid the scoreless deadlock, bringing home the game's first run on a ground-rule double in the seventh. The recent call-up has five RBI in his first nine games at the level, all of which have come on the road.

Jeimer Candelario has hits in seven of his last nine games. The veteran hit a clutch RBI single in the seventh for Salt Lake's fifth run of the game. The knock was his 40th hit of the season.

To extend his hit streak to five games, Kyren Paris picked up a single in the action packed seventh inning. He was later brought around to score on Yolmer Sanchez's RBI single for the Bees fifth run.

Houston Harding moved his scoreless streak to 5.2 innings, the longest of his at the Triple-A level. He dealt 2.2 innings while giving up two hits, striking out one and earning his second victory on the mound this year, both wins coming in the month of June.

Omar Martinez reached on a free pass and later scored the Bees sixth run of the game in the eighth. It pushed his on-base streak to five games. Tonight's designated hitter continued to see Isotope pitching well, holding a .304 (7-for-23) batting average in seven games against Albuquerque.

Jared Southard closed out the shutout win with 2.1 innings of work with four strikeouts. He now has nine consecutive scoreless outings, dating back to June 2 vs. Albuquerque, and 12.1 innings over that span. His shutout streak of nine straight appearances is tied for the longest active streak in the PCL (Nick Swack, Sacramento); the length of his streak (12.1 IP) is currently the fourth best in all of Triple-A. Southard's streak spans across all of June, has yet to surrender a run in the month and tallies 14 strikeouts over the scoreless stretch. The Texan is one of three Triple-A relievers to hold a 0.00 ERA in June with at least 10 innings pitched in the month.

Up Next

The Bees are back in action for their penultimate game in the Duke City. Game five's first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. MDT from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 26, 2026

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