Reno Rallies Within One But Suffer First Defeat of Second Half

Published on June 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - A grand slam highlighted a six-run third frame by the Oklahoma City Comets, and though the Reno Aces fought their way back to pull within a run, the comeback fell just shy as Reno was defeated by a 9-8 final on Thursday.

Similar to yesterday's contest, the Aces (2-1/34-44) pulled in front thanks to their first set of swings with one swing of the bat from Ryan Waldschmidt. Leading off the frame with a single was Kristian Robinson, allowing Waldschmidt to do early damage with his two-run blast that left the yard to left center.

However, the Comets (1-2/42-35) found a way to equalize and then some during their at-bats in the third inning. Three consecutive knocks turned into a pair of runs, with Noah Miller earning an RBI double while James Tibbs III singled into left.

Unfortunately for the Aces, the big hit was the grand slam launched by Austin Gauthier to right field that cleared the bases and built a comfortable 6-2 lead.

Oklahoma City added onto the lead with another multi-run inning, this time dropping a three-spot in the fifth. Striking again was Tibbs for an RBI double, though that two-out knock came after RBI hits from Taylor Young and Griffin Lockwood-Powell.

Down but not out, Reno reached into their bag and came up with a trio of two-out hits that resulted in five runs in the frame. With two runners on base after drawing walks, Jose Fernandez got the party started by singling through the middle into center.

A fielding error put Danny Serretti aboard while a run scored leaving Angel Ortiz to bring home one with a single, all culminating in a two-run double to center field by Christian Cerda.

Still trailing, Reno loaded the bases thanks to another pair of walks and a Waldschmidt single, though only one run scored in the frame on a double play ball from Tyler Locklear. Reno put the game-tying run on in the bottom of the ninth but left him stranded on first.

Charged with the loss for the Aces was starter Bryce Jarvis (2-3), who went through the first two without a run allowed but was tagged for six runs (two earned) on five hits before checking out after 2.2 innings.

Only two Aces had multi-hit nights in Waldschmidt and Cerda, the former 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI thanks to his homer. Meanwhile, Cerda doubled once while also driving in two with his two knocks.

After suffering their first loss of the second half, the Aces get back at it tomorrow when they meet the Comets for game four of the series on Friday at 6:35 p.m. PT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 26, 2026

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