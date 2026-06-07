Bees' Firepower Silenced on Saturday's Firework Night

Published on June 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT - Albuquerque provided the pyrotechnics in-game, defeating Salt Lake 12-2 on Saturday night. Another sell-out crowd at The Ballpark at America First Square had to wait for the firepower postgame as they were treated to the first fireworks show of the season.

Albuquerque 12, Salt Lake 2

WP: Eiberson Castellano: 6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K

LP: George Klassen: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

Key Performers

Denzer Guzman: 2-4, RBI

Christian Moore: 0-2, R, 2 BB

Trey Mancini: 0-2, RBI, BB, SAC FLY

Game Summary

For the second evening in a row, the game started under a sweltering 92-degree sun, and the visiting Albuquerque Isotopes wasted no time working through the heat. Salt Lake starter George Klassen issued a walk to the first batter he faced, and a defensive miscue right after allowing a second runner to reach.

The Isotopes quickly turned those opportunities into runs, as Charlie Condon drove in the leadoff man before Vimael Machin added another with an RBI single into center field, handing Albuquerque an early two-run cushion after the first frame.

The Bees clawed back in the home half of the first. Christian Moore drew his 41st walk of the year to leadoff the bottom of the first. Josh Lowe singled a batter later and Denzer Guzman drove in Moore on an opposite field single. A batter after, Trey Mancini hit a sac-fly to deep left field to knot the game after one inning.

Immediately after in the top of the second, Cole Carrigg crushed his sixth homer of the year into the bullpens beyond the left field wall. Albuquerque led 3-2 headed to the bottom of the second.

Zeroes filled the scoreboard including a home run robbery by Bryce Teodosio that helped Klassen out of the fourth inning unscathed.

In the fifth inning, Albuquerque increased their lead to two runs following a double and a triple. The Isotopes then took advantage of back-to-back walks to begin the sixth, bringing home four runs during that frame. They further extended their lead with an RBI single in the seventh.

Three straight singles and a walk as well as a run scoring double play plated three more in the top of the ninth, sealing Salt Lake's lopsided loss.

Game Notes

Salt Lake dropped their second straight Saturday game, moving to 4-8 on the day this season (4-4 at home). After collecting their first win on Friday night scoring three or fewer runs, the Bees fell to 1-10 in that category tonight. For the second straight night, Salt Lake scored in the first inning and was held scoreless across the next eight innings. The Bees remained winless when they allowed their opponent to score double digits, sitting at 0-15 in 2026.

This week in South Jordan, the Bees have outscored Albuquerque 38-33 and have tallied three wins. In the victories, Salt Lake holds a 23-7 margin, while the home team has been outpaced 26-15 in the two defeats.

Bees starter George Klassen continued his recent run of recording at least five strikeouts for the third consecutive game. The right-hander has now reached that mark in five different outings this season. Klassen completed five innings for the third straight start, racking up six strikeouts while surrendering five hits and four runs, only two of which were earned. In those three starts, the Wisconsin native holds a 3.00 ERA and has held hitters to a .164 batting average against.

To leadoff the home half of the first, Christian Moore worked a walk. On the free pass, the infielder extended his on-base streak to seven games. He continues to pace Salt Lake in the walk category with 42 on the season, He finished with his 11th multi-walk game of the season.

Josh Lowe followed Moore's walk by hitting a single to stretch his on-base streak to 12 games. This hit also marked a four-game hitting streak for Lowe and represents his most sustained stretch reaching base since his 2022 campaign with the Tampa Bay Rays. Lowe scored on Trey Mancini's sacrifice fly later in the first inning, marking three straight games with a run scored.

Denzer Guzman drove in Salt Lake's first run of the game, singling to the opposite field and scoring Christian Moore. The May PCL Player of the Month moved his on-base streak to six games and now has hits in seven of his last nine games. It was his PCL-leading 57th RBI of the season. Guzman had two of the three Salt Lake hits tonight, recording his fifth multi-hit effort across his last six games.

Trey Mancini knocked in the game tying run in the first inning, hitting a sac-fly to deep left field. He later extended his on-base streak to 19 games by drawing a walk in the bottom of the sixth. The infielder's 14-game hit streak came to a close on Saturday, a stretch where he went 19-for-54 (.352) with 13 runs scored, six doubles, three homers, 15 RBI, six walks and a 1.040 OPS. It was the longest streak by a Bee this season and Mancini's longest since his 17-gamer in September 2017 with the Baltimore Orioles.

Rob Kaminsky provided 2.2 innings in relief, allowing a lone run. It is his longest outing in affiliated baseball since September 22, 2024 as a Tacoma Rainier against Round Rock (5 IP, 2 ER, 4 K).

Up Next

Salt Lake will look for their third home series victory in Sunday's finale against Albuquerque. Scheduled as Love All Night, the game will be the inaugural Sunday night contest, slated for a 6:05 p.m. MDT first pitch.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.