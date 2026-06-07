Castellano Dazzles in Triple-A Debut as Isotopes Rout Bees, 12-2

Published on June 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







South Jordan, UT - Right-handed pitcher Eiberson Castellano was utterly dominant in his Triple-A debut, tossing six scoreless innings of one-hit ball with nine strikeouts, as the Albuquerque Isotopes cruised to a 12-2 victory over the Salt Lake Bees on Saturday night in Utah.

Jeff Criswell started the game for the Isotopes and allowed two runs in the first inning, before Castellano took over in the second. Offensively, Albuquerque was led by Cole Carrigg, who went 3-for-4 with a double and home run. Zac Veendoubled and tripled, extending his hit streak to 10 games.

Criswell, Castellano and John Brebbia combined to limit the Bees to three hits, their fewest allowed in a contest since May 23, 2025 at Reno (also three).

Topes Scope: - Castellano's outing marked the 15th time since 2005 that an Isotopes pitcher completed an outing with at least 6.0 innings and one or fewer hits allowed (last: Carson Palmquist - May 9, 2025 at OKC: 6.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R).

- Castellano is the fourth Isotopes pitcher to finish his Isotopes debut with six scoreless frames since 2005 (also: Scott Elbert - June 25, 2009 vs. Nashviille - 6.0 IP; John Lannan - April 10, 2015 vs. Reno - 6.0 IP; Jeff Hoffman - April 9, 2016 at Tacoma - 6.0 IP).

- Zac Veen extended his hit streak to 10 games with a 2-for-5 night, as he doubled and tripled. He is 22-for-44 with five doubles, two triples, three homers and right RBI during the stretch. It was Veen's third game in 2026 with a pair of extra-base hits (also: May 29-30 vs. El Paso).

- Cole Carrigg was 3-for-4 including a double and solo homer, only being retired when Bees center fielder Bryce Teodosio robbed another home run from him. It marked Carrigg's seventh game with at least three hits (last: May 23 at Las Vegas: 3-for-5). Additionally, it was his fourth instance reaching base at least four times in a contest (also: April 12 at El Paso, May 2 vs. El Paso, May 19 at Las Vegas).

- Charlie Condon walked to extend his on-base streak to 17 games. He has compiled a .290/.421/.613 slashline with eight doubles, four homers, 11 RBI and 12 free passes during the stretch. However, Condon has gone three consecutive games without a hit for the third time this year (also: April 25-28, May 2-5).

- Vimael Machin was 2-for-4, his 18th multi-hit game of the year. He has recorded at least one RBI in five of his last eight contests, with seven total RBI during the stretch.

- Tevin Tucker delivered a two-run double in the sixth inning, his first Triple-A hit after going hitless in his first 11 at-bats with the Isotopes.

- Albuquerque's pitching staff limited their opponent to two or fewer runs for the 13th time in 2026, after accomplishing the feat 20 times all of last season.

- Saturday was the 10th time an Isotopes game was decided by 10 or more runs this year. Albuquerque is 4-6 in such contests.

- Albuquerque relented their second-fewest hits ever in a game against Salt Lake. On May 16, 2010 at Smith's Ballpark, Scott Elbert, Travis Schlichting and Justin Miller held the Bees to two knocks in a 7-2 victory.

- The Isotopes tied for their largest margin of victory on the road against the Bees (also: June 9, 2017: 11-1)

On Deck: The Isotopes and Bees conclude their series on Sunday at 6:05 pm MT. Left-handed pitcher Sean Sullivan is expected to start for Albuquerque, opposed by veteran right-hander Alek Manoah for the Bees.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 6, 2026

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